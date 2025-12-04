Proposed Ketel Marte Trade Only Benefits D-backs Under One Condition

The Arizona Diamondbacks are in the midst of an intruguing storyline this offseason — whether or not they choose to trade All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte.

They are most definitely listening to offers, although the extent to which they are actively doing so is unclear.

Some reports have made a trade seem more likely, with GM Mike Hazen taking a more proactive approach, while Hazen himself has said the D-backs are listening, but not necessarily shopping Marte.

With the Winter Meetings rapidly approaching, ESPN's Alden Gonzalez put together a list of potential trades that could make sense over the next several days. One such trade included Marte being dealt to a familiar D-backs trade partner — the Seattle Martiners.

Gonzalez's proposal was vague in terms of what would be going back to Arizona for Marte. A deal could make sense, but only under one condition — Seattle parts with a controllable starting pitcher.

Proposed Ketel Marte Trade would Need to Include Pitching

"The Mariners plucked from the D-backs to jolt their offense just five months ago, acquiring corner infielders Eugenio Suarez and Josh Naylor.

"They should do so again, this time for Marte, the star second baseman who can be had for the right return. The Mariners have a need for another bat, and Marte would represent a massive upgrade over merely re-signing Suarez or Jorge Polanco," Gonzalez writes.

"Marte would slide in perfectly ahead of fellow All-Stars Julio Rodriguez and Cal Raleigh, allowing Randy Arozarena to join Naylor in the middle of the lineup and giving Seattle arguably the best offense in the American League -- to pair with what is likely the best pitching staff.

"Coming off a gut-wrenching loss in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series, it's the perfect move to push the M's toward the first World Series berth in franchise history.

"And whether it's Cole Young, Michael Arroyo or Felnin Celesten, the Mariners might have enough young, promising middle infielders to satisfy the D-backs' likely desire for a Marte replacement without parting with Colt Emerson."

The issue with Gonzalez's proposal is that it focuses heavily on how the Mariners could offer replacements for the middle of Arizona's infield. That is far from the area the D-backs would want in return for Marte.

In fact, the D-backs already have a logjam in the infield, with plenty of young players in their system who could take over if needed — though not at the same level as Marte, of course.

Arizona wants (and needs) controllable, high-end starting pitching. If the Mariners are hell-bent on landing Marte, it would likely require a pitcher of Bryce Miller's, Bryan Woo's or even Logan Gilbert's status — major-league-ready and with years of control.

That may be a price that is much too rich for Seattle, understandably so. Which makes a potential Marte deal very unlikely to happen unless the Mariners are willing to make a significant sacrifice from their pitching staff, which doesn't seem logical from their end.

