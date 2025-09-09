D-backs Waste Prime Opportunity to Climb Back In Playoff Race
The Arizona Diamondbacks were faced with an opportunity to inch closer to a potential Wild Card spot on Monday night, but ran into a late onslaught of offense at the hands of the Giants, falling by a score of 11-5 in San Francisco.
The Diamondbacks fall back into a familiar hole, sinking below .500 at 72-73, while the Giants continue to keep their playoff hopes (and red-hot recent streak) alive at 73-71.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Pitching Staff Struggles
It had been an excellent streak of pitching by Arizona's starters — and, to a degree, the bullpen as well. Right-hander Nabil Crismatt had been a significant part of that surge, as he had thrown to a 2.14 ERA in his first four starts with the D-backs.
Related Content: How Diamondbacks' Unsung Hero is Finding Unconventional Success
Unfortunately, Crismatt did not fare particularly well Monday night, as he was bit for four runs on a pair of two-run homers.
It wasn't necessarily the most brutal of starts, but the right-hander was limited to just four innings of work after giving up six hits and a walk. Crismatt struck out three, and only threw 50 pitches in his outing.
Crismtt gave way to left-hander Brandyn Garcia. Garcia pitched a scoreless fifth ininng, but ran into a sixth-inning buzzsaw.
It started with a throwing error by Geraldo Perdomo, as Arizona's defensive issues continue to persist.
Related Content: D-backs' Manager Had Blunt Message After Nightmare Inning
After the error, Garcia issued a walk, then gave up a bunt single to the speedy Jung Hoo Lee. Garcia exited in favor of recently-returned long man Anthony DeSclafani, who promptly gave up a double, sacrifice fly and two-run homer, setting the Giants up with an insurmountable 9-4 lead.
DeSclafani would give up a solo homer in both the seventh and eighth innings. Garcia was charged with three runs (two earned) and DeSclafani would give up four in three innings.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Offense Cools Off Late
It looked like a promising night at the plate for the D-backs. Facing ace right-hander Logan Webb, Arizona worked a pair of walks in the second inning. With two outs, Ildemaro Vargas hit what would have been an inning-ending ground ball, but a fielding error loaded the baes for Jake McCarthy.
McCarthy then crushed a line drive straight into triples alley, clearing the bases and ending up easily safe at third. An inning later, Blaze Alexander hit an RBI single to make it a 4-2 game. Gabriel Moreno hit a solo homer in the eighth.
Moreno finished 2-for-3 with a walk. Ketel Marte was 3-for-5 with three singles.