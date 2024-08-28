Eduardo Rodriguez Needs Efficiency, Deception to Even Series vs Mets
The Arizona Diamondbacks lost a lackluster game to the New York Mets Tuesday night by a score of 8-3. Tonight, they'll have a chance to even the series behind their left-handed veteran Eduardo Rodriguez.
The D-backs are 75-57, and despite the rough loss, remain one of MLB's hottest teams. They're holding on to a razor-thin lead on the San Diego Padres for the first Wild Card spot, and the Mets are simply looking to claw their way back into the playoffs at 69-63.
Arizona has struggled with the Mets in recent history, with a 16-29 record since 2017, but will look to regroup tonight.
Rodriguez, despite the lengthy shoulder injury, has put forward a handful of solid starts since his return. Though he hasn't been able to finish the sixth inning yet, he's allowed three or fewer runs in all three starts, and has pitched five or more innings each time.
This works out to a 3.94 ERA over the small sample size, and though he's not generating much swing-and-miss, he's hitting his spots relatively consistently and staying mostly around the strike zone.
Rodriguez will have to be careful with a somewhat aggressive Mets lineup. He'll need to try and work more efficiently, looking for his first official Quality Start. Generating more whiffs while staying away from the heart of the zone will be key for Rodriguez as he looks to get into his full starting rhythm.
The Mets will send right-hander Luis Severino to the mound. Severino has been up-and-down in 2024, but he's pitched well in August so far, lowering his ERA to 3.84. He's stayed around five innings for the most part, although he did throw a stellar complete-game shutout against the Marlins on August 17th.
He sports a diverse arsenal, with a 96 MPH four-seam/sinker combo. A mid-high 80s sweeper and slider make up his breaking pitches, but he also throws a hard cutter and changeup.
He pitches to general soft contact, so the D-backs will need to work patient at-bats and look for the right pitch. Too aggressive an approach could see them fare as poorly as the Marlins did against Severino, although he doesn't tend to strike out batters at a high rate.
Lineups
Arizona's offense was uncharacteristically cold last night, although Corbin Carroll extended his on-base streak to 35 straight starts, hitting a rocket of a two-run homer late - his seventh in his last 19 games.
Carroll has upped his slash to .223/.310/.401, with an outstanding .930 OPS in the month of August. He's been instrumental in getting the scoring started early and frequently, and has become a major contributor to the D-backs' offense once more.
Adrian Del Castillo will get the start behind the plate. In his limited action, he's slashing .341/.420/.591 on the season.
Luis Guillorme will start at second. Last night, some poor defense by Kevin Newman and Geraldo Perdomo contributed to a lopsided inning in the Mets' favor. Today, the sure-handed Guillorme will get a chance to keep the defense running smooth, just two games removed from a heroic diving catch.
Guillorme spent the first six years of his career with the Mets, and was a fan favorite during his time in New York. He's only played in five games for the D-backs but has contributed both offensively and defensively so far.
Defense has been of the utmost importance to the D-backs, as it usually is. The club is an incredibly 61-32 in 2024 when fielding an error-free game.
Arizona will have to be wary of the dangerous Francisco Lindor. Lindor was 2-for-5 with a double last night, and has historically killed the D-backs. He's a career .369 hitter with six home runs against Arizona over 26 games in his career.