Merrill Kelly Sends Heartfelt Message to D-backs Fans

Veteran right-hander Merrill Kelly made his official return to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday, as his two-year, $40 million deal was announced by the team.

Shortly following, Kelly met with members of the Phoenix media to discuss his signing, and he had a special message to the fans who have supported him to this point.

Merrill Kelly Sends Message to Diamondbacks Fans

Sep 21, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Merrill Kelly (23) throws the ball during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Kelly acknowledged the positive reaction of the Arizona fanbase to his re-signing.

"The reception's been great. Me and my family are very honored, very humbled by the reception. It seems like pretty much all the D-backs fan sare happy to have me back. They're happy with the choice that the front office made, which obviously makes you feel good," Kelly said.

"It makes you feel respected that the fans who pay so much attention and pay so much of their time and effort into the team are excited about you being on the team again. I guess my message would be thank you. Thank you for always supporting me, always being behind me.

"I hope that you guys continue to do that for the next couple of years. Just know that as hard as I've tried to be consistent and reliable for you guys, I'm going to continue to try just as hard these next couple of years."

Of course, it was a bit strange to see Kelly don a Texas Rangers uniform following the 2025 Trade Deadline, even if it was only for 10 starts. Kelly reflected positively on his time with the Rangers, but said he was glad to be back home.

When asked what he learned from his time in Texas, Kelly responded simply: "That I liked Arizona better."

"I enjoyed my time [in Texas], but it was good... to see the other side of the fence," Kelly said.

"I'd only been in the big leagues with the Arizona organization, so I think going into free agency, it probably helped me a little bit, just knowing how the organizations function and what it looks like being away from home and living away from home and with the family aspect. I think it was kind of good to see that maybe the grass isn't always greener somewhere else."

Now, Kelly is back where he always wanted to be — home. A place he never wanted to leave.

"I'm forever grateful for the D-backs organization for allowing me to finish my journey with this deal," Kelly said. "And I'm forever grateful for the journey that has ultimately brought me to this spot, for sure."

