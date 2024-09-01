Grichuk's Big Day Keys Diamondbacks 14-3 Rout of Dodgers
The Arizona Diamondbacks exploded for eight runs in the second inning against Dodgers rookie starter Justin Wrobleski and never looked back on their way to a 14-3 victory. Randal Grichuk delivered the biggest blows on offense. Brandon Pfaadt and the bullpen pitched well, never letting the Dodgers get back in the game.
It was a much-needed victory for Arizona in front of 46,278 fans at Chase Field. The D-backs had dropped the first two games of the series against the Dodgers after losing two of three games to the Mets earlier in the week.
With the win, the D-backs' record goes to 77-60. They remain tied with the Padres for the first NL Wild Card, and four games clear of the Mets, who are nipping at the heels of the Atlanta Braves.
The big inning started with a Randal Grichuk leadoff double. He scored on a base hit from Eugenio Suarez. Two batters later, Jose Herrera laced an RBI base hit, and was followed by a two-run double from Geraldo Perdomo.
Far from done, a walk to Corbin Carroll and a base hit by Josh Bell plated another run. Up came Grichuk again for the second time in the inning. He blasted a pitch all the way up onto the right center field home run porch for a three-run homer, bringing the total in the inning to eight runs.
Grichuk's day ended with an RBI single in the 9th against position player Kiké Hernandez. He ended up 3-for-5, with a homer, three runs, and four RBI. The homer was his 6th of the year and he's now batting .274 with a .783 OPS.
Suarez also had a solo homer in the third inning and a single in the fifth, picking up in September where he left off in August.
Pfaadt meanwhile was dominating in the early going. He struck out Shohei Ohtani and Teoscar Hernandez in the first inning. After issuing a leadoff walk and allowing a base hit in the second, he struck out two more batters and induced a routine flyout to end the threat.
Pfaadt really kicked it up a notch in the third inning. He not only struck out the side, but the three batters were Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman. At that point, Dave Roberts had seen enough, pulling Betts, Freeman, and Teoscar Hernandez from the game, and going to his bench.
Pfaadt faltered a bit in the sixth inning however, walking the leadoff batter and giving up a couple of singles. He left with two outs and two runs already in, giving way to Joe Mantiply to face Ohtani. The lefty specialist struck out the Dodgers' designated hitter looking to preserve Pfaadt's line.
Falling one out short of the elusive quality start, Pfaadt finished with 5.2 IP, 8 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, and 10 K's. He threw 98 pitches, 65 for strikes.
The Diamondbacks offense rapped out 17 hits in the game. This was the 5th time this year the D-backs have had scored at least 14 runs and recorded at least 17 in a game.
The series finale is Monday at 1:10 p.m. Eduardo Rodriguez will start for Arizona against right-hand pitcher Jack Flaherty for the Dodgers.