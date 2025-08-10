Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Delivers Thrilling Walk-Off Knock for Diamondbacks
The Arizona Diamondbacks collected a thrilling series win off the bat of Lourdes Gurriel Jr. in front of 38,000 home fans on Saturday night, walking off the Colorado Rockies by a score of 6-5.
Left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez put out another rough outing. But Rodriguez's bullpen picked him up, and Gurriel cashed in on a one-out Geraldo Perdomo double to send the D-backs home victorious.
"It felt great," Gurriel said, speaking through an interpreter on the D-backs.TV postgame.
"[I'm] super thankful to the fan base supporting [me]. And this is actually the reason why [the team is] fighting.
"Earlier in the game, [I] felt like [I] was getting too big with [my] swings, and [I] was able to connect a good breaking ball in the zone, trying to stay short," Gurriel said.
"We were down a couple runs, and we went out and executed," manager Torey Lovullo said. "We got some very good timely hitting... Overall, it was a good approach. It was a really good approach."
Arizona Diamondbacks' Eduardo Rodriguez Struggles vs Rockies
Rodriguez was coming off a relatively inefficient yet effective five innings against the Athletics. Facing a weak Rockies club on Saturday night, however, he was not sharp.
The veteran southpaw went 5.1 innings, allowing five earned runs on six hits. Most concerning of all, however, were the five walks issued on the night.
Rodriguez walked the leadoff hitter in three straight innings from the second through the fourth. He threw 82 pitches, only 48 for strikes.
With one out and a runner at first base, Rodriguez was replaced by newcomer Juan Burgos in the sixth. Burgos issued a walk and a weak ground ball single up the middle, charging Rodriguez with his fifth earned run.
But Burgos then picked up back-to-back strikeouts to end the inning, collecting five whiffs on 10 swings. His signature cutter touched 94 MPH.
Kyle Backhus, Andrew Saalfrank and Andrew Hoffmann each threw a scoreless inning. None threw more than 10 pitches.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Offense Rallies
The Diamondbacks' offense, which has been disappointingly bereft of their chaotic comeback ways in 2025, rallied from a 4-1 deficit.
They picked up two runs in the third to bring the score to 4-3, then Corbin Carroll crushed his 25th homer of the season to knot the contest at 4-4 in the fourth.
Carroll's homer went 437 feet, and ties his previous career high in a season, matching his 2023 Rookie of the Year campaign with over a month and a half of season remaining.
An Adrian Del Castillo double put Arizona ahead. Though the Rockies would tie it back up, the D-backs got the job done in the ninth.
Perdomo shot a double to right field, then Gurriel got into a middle-middle curveball, sending it deep into the left-field gap for the win.
Of Arizona's 11 hits, nine came from their top four hitters. Ketel Marte went 2-for-5 with a double. Perdomo was 3-for-4 with a double and a walk.
Gurriel plated three runs and went 2-for-4, and Blaze Alexander — Friday night's hero — went 2-for-3 with a walk in the eight hole.