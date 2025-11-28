D-backs Veteran Outfielder's Short 2025 Was Somewhat Disappointing

The Arizona Diamondbacks needed more players than might have been expected to get through a 2025 season marred by injury and underperformance.

While much of the malaise came from the shaky starting rotation and bullpen, Arizona also had to part with multiple veteran members of their lineup at the Trade Deadline, including platoon outfielder Randal Grichuk.

Grichuk was coming off an electric end of the 2024 season, and returned to Arizona on a one-year deal.

That deal looked to be of good value to Arizona, but Grichuk ended up underperforming his expectations, and was eventually traded to the Kansas City Royals for young right-handed Reliever Andrew Hoffmann.

Arizona Diamondbacks 2025 Player Review: Randal Grichuk

Grichuk's 2025 season with Arizona was relatively up-and-down. The plate appearances were somewhat difficult to come by, as he was mostly relegated to platooning against left-handed pitchers.

Still, he was able to put together an extremely productive May, slashing .333/.366/.615 for the month.

But he slowed down after that, slumping through June. His July was another solid month, as he slugged .586 with five homers and five doubles, but the end of his Arizona tenure would come on July 26 in the middle of a game with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Hug watch was in full effect.

After Grichuk departed the D-backs, he struggled even more with the Royals. The veteran hit just .206/.267/.299 over the final two-plus months of the regular season with Kansas City, while the D-backs got a young relief arm with potential for growth in Hoffmann.

Randal Grichuk: 2026 Outlook

Grichuk doesn't exactly seem like a prime reunion candidate after the difficult end he had to his 2025 season, but Arizona does have need for a right-handed hitting outfielder with some pop.

With Lourdes Gurriel Jr. rehabbing a torn ACL, and a mostly left-handed outfield full of light hitters (with the exception of Corbin Carroll), Arizone does not have much anti-southpaw slug in their outfield.

Grichuk probably isn't the type of player the D-backs will look to re-sign to fill that need, but the cost to acquire the veteran would be low, and could be worth a look for a reunion.

