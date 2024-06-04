Pavin Smith Delivers Walk-Off Bomb as D-backs Defeat the Giants
Pavin Smith stepped to the plate in the bottom of the 9th Monday night as the pinch-hitter for Eugenio Suarez. With the score tied 2-2, Jake McCarthy was standing on second base and the Giants young fireballing reliever Randy Rodriguez, was waiting for him.
What happened next was the first time for Smith ever in his life, at any level. He got a 98.4 MPH heater down the middle and put a perfect swing on it, launching it to center field with a thunderous sound off the bat. The ball landed just above the home run porch to the right of center for a two-run walk-off homer, delivering a 4-2 Diamondbacks victory.
Smith, who hadn't played since Thursday night in New York had been working on getting geared up for high velocity. It's something he felt he had not been handling well lately and he was prepared for it.
"I felt like the last couple times I've pinch hit, I've been a little late on fastballs" said Smith, "so just being able to get the foot down a little earlier and be ready for the fastball. "
"I went in [to the batting cage] in the fifth inning and did my full on routine, and I ended with the velo machine, and so I got some velo reps in to be able to ready for that."
That preparation paid off in a much needed victory for the Diamondbacks. It was just the fourth time in 20 tries they've been able to take the first game of a series. After a long flight back from New York, Torey Lovullo arranged for the players to come in an hour later and canceled the pre-game hitters' meetings and on-field batting practice.
That seemed to pay off early. There were two base hits in the first inning, although the D-backs didn't score. In the second inning Lourdes Gurriel Jr. led off with the 100th homer of his career, a solo shot just over the fence in left field.
Suarez tripled one out later and Blaze Alexander drove him home with an opposite field single through the hole into right field.
Starter Ryne Nelson pitched to contact in this game, letting his defense do the work, and they did that and then some. Nelson went 7.2 innings with only one strikeout, but gave up only two runs. That was due in large part to at least five outstanding defensive plays behind him and two double plays.
Those included two great plays in the outfield by Gurriel, a diving stop and throw by Alexander, a diving catch to save a run by Jake McCarthy, and an excellent running catch on a popup down the right field line by Ketel Marte.
The two runs allowed by Nelson came on an RBI double by Matt Chapman in the fourth inning and a solo homer by Heliot Ramos in the seventh. That homer tied the game at 2-2 however. Nelson limited damage by throwing strikes all night, not walking a batter.
After the game Nelson was in awe of his teammates and the show they put on. "It was actually unbelievable, I've never been a part of anything like that. But it was fun. I caught myself after almost every inning walking down and giving somebody a high five for making a really incredible play."
The D-backs caught a huge break in the top of the top of the ninth. With runners on first and third Jorge Soler hit a chopper to Eugenio Suarez. The Diamondbacks third baseman threw high to Christian Walker but the Gold Glover lept high in the air, snared the errant throw and managed to sweep down and tag Soler before be he touched the base. Originally ruled safe with the go -ahead run scoring, the call was overturned.
The D-backs improve to 28-32 and the Giants go to 29-32. Game two of the series is Tuesday night, 6:40 PM. A pair of lefties will be on the mound to start the game in Blake Walston for Arizona and Kyle Harrison for the Giants.