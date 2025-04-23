Pfaadt's Strong Outing, Smith's Hot Bat Pace D-backs to Victory
The cool and calm demeanor of Arizona Diamondbacks starter Brandon Pfaadt was on full display Tuesday night against the Tampa Bay Rays. The D-backs got just what they needed from their young right-hander while Pavin Smith and Tim Tawa provided some early fireworks from the offense. Some tack-on eighth innings and a solid bullpen performance sealed the 5-1 victory.
After a one-two-three first inning, Pfaadt dealt with base traffic in every inning from the second through the fifth. He only got touched for one run in the second, however. A two-out double by Kameron Misner was followed by an RBI single from Jake Magnum.
Other than that, Pfaadt was able to limit any further damage. He finished with a three-up three-down sixth inning to end his outing at the 92 pitch mark. Pfaadt ended up allowing just the one run on four hits and didn't walk a batter, but hit one, and stuck out five. He recorded his third Quality Start and lowered his season ERA to 2.73 and FIP to 4.39.
Smith provided the first two runs of the evening for Arizona with a 420-foot blast into the right field bleachers, scoring Corbin Carroll, who had doubled into the pool. It was Smith's fourth homer of the year. He also doubled in the first inning and drew a walk in the ninth, ending the game with a .397/.500/.759 season slash line. He leads the National League in batting average.
Tawa smoked a 108 mile per hour line drive just over the left field wall for a solo homer in the fifth inning. It was his third long ball in just 36 plate appearances. He now has a .839 OPS and 125 wRC+.
Josh Naylor had an RBI base hit in the eighth and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. helped cap off the scoring with a sacrifice fly.
The D-backs' defense turned three double plays in the game, and overall it was a very clean performance on both sides of the ball.
The only down note in the game was Justin Martinez was yet again unavailable to Torey Lovullo. The manager went to Ryan Thompson, Jalen Beeks, and Juan Morillo for the final three innings, each delivering a scoreless frame.
As of this writing it's not clear why Martinez has not been able to recover from the arm fatigue that has kept him out since last Thursday from pitching in any games.
With the win, the D-backs improve to 14-9, and remain 2.5 games back of the San Diego Padres in the NL West. Game two of the series is Wednesday night, 6:40 p.m. MST. Eduardo Rodriguez will face off against right-hander Taj Bradley for the Rays.