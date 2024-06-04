Surging Diamondbacks Take On Giants Trying To Form Win Streak
An electric atmosphere filled Chase Field last night, as the Diamondbacks were led to victory on the back of an unlikely hero in Pavin Smith. It was the first day of the D-backs Summer Pass and the crowd was buzzing. Arizona will try and keep the electricity flowing by winning their 4th consecutive game.
Blake Walston will make his second career MLB start today at Chase Field. He was lined up to start in New York, however an injury to ace pitcher Zac Gallen allowed the team to push Walston back to this series back home in Phoenix. The rotation realignment allowed Slade Cecconi to make a heroic return to the rotation, pitching well against the Mets in a huge game going 4.2 innings of 1 run ball.
Walston was great in his first career start against Miami. He allowed no runs in 4 2/3 innings in a key game but ended up taking a no-decision in what ended up as a loss. His ERA, in an albeit small sample of only two MLB appearances, sits at a brilliant 2.16. His FIP is at a stellar 3.14. The stark difference likely comes from the limited innings.
Today's game features a duel of young lefties as Blake Walston will match up with Giants rookie Kyle Harrison. Harrison comes into this game with an ERA of 4.15. He has been struggling as of late, coming off his 4th consecutive start giving up 3 or more runs, and his 2nd consecutive outing allowing 4 runs to score.
The Diamondbacks have faced Harrison before, during an early season matchup in San Francisco, where the team dropped 3 runs on the rookie in only 4 innings. That outing has been the only one this season where Harrison has failed to pitch at least 5 innings.
Some positive signs for the young lefty are his underlying numbers. His FIP is very close to his ERA at a 4.34. Very importantly he only walks 7.8% of batters faced compared to 21.3% K rate. This in theory should set him up for success, allowing fewer free passes and being able to get a big strikeout in a key situation.
It is quite possible that the Diamondbacks are going to be aggressive against Harrison as he will live in the zone. Arizona's offense has also been rolling, scoring 4 runs last night and having previously scored 24 runs in 3 games against the Mets.
LINEUPS
Torey Lovullo and the Diamondbacks are sticking to a newer look lineup. They only feature one left handed bat in Jake McCarthy, with Corbin Carroll sitting and Joc Pederson available to pinch hit when needed against a righty.
Gabriel Moreno after a scuessful night at the top of the lineup stays in the #2 spot, batting behind Ketel Marte. Importantly from Moreno, last night featured something we have been desperately hoping to get more of from the star catcher.
A recurring bit last season was the presence of "Gabi Lane," or the hole between the second baseman and first baseman with a runner on first. For the first time in quite a while, instead of pulling the ball, Moreno drove the ball with authority through "Gabi Lane." His bat will be another to continue to monitor as the season progresses, after a slow start to follow up a great postseason run.
The Diamondbacks will take on Kyle Harrison and the Giants at 6:40 PM Arizona Time. Keep things locked on Inside The Diamondbacks for postgame coverage and D-backs news.