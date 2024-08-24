Zac Gallen, D-backs Defense Topple Red Sox at Fenway Park
The Arizona Diamondbacks won an all-around solid game against the Red Sox at Fenway Park by a score of 4-1, winning the series and earning a chance for a sweep tomorrow.
The D-backs played well as a complete group, but the headliner of the day was an excellent outing from ace Zac Gallen. Though Gallen has struggled greatly in his recent outings, he delivered six scoreless innings today, while punching out nine Red Sox batters.
Gallen took a no-hitter through 4 1/3 innings, eventually finishing with just two hits on the day. Though he wasn't his most efficient self, he kept a firm grasp on the game.
Gallen did issue four walks, though all four of them were to Boston's top-heavy 1-4 hitter group. Though likely not "intentional" in nature, the ace was clearly being careful with the dangerous Jarren Duran, Wilyer Abreu and Rafael Devers.
The knuckle curve was the ace's best weapon today, picking up eight of his 12 total whiffs on the breaking ball.
Manager Torey Lovullo had high praise for his ace, speaking to D-backs TV's Jody Jackson postgame.
“I think he just had a great mindset, he was so focused, and it just attacked the zone. I think the fastball was on the plate, the curveball was quality, there was a changeup that came into play... that was a typical Zac outing,” Lovullo said.
"He was very effective, and I think it was all set up by the fastball command, and then just the secondary stuff that he went to work with after that.”
Geraldo Perdomo also noted Gallen's command as the key to his outing. He acknowledged that the ace had been struggling, but talked up his pitcher for a job well done today.
"All the glory is to God, but [Gallen] was the key today for the game… He’s coming back,” said Perdomo.
It wasn't much of an offense-heavy day from Arizona, but Joc Pederson and Eugenio Suárez knocked a pair of doubles against the green monster off starter Kutter Crawford, spotting Gallen a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning.
Though the D-backs only recorded six hits, their discipline at the plate was on full display. They worked six walks off Red Sox pitchers, selflessly keeping the line moving.
A chaotic seventh inning saw walks by Geraldo Perdomo, Luis Guillorme, Corbin Carroll and Jake McCarthy, forcing in a run, before a wild pitch spotted the D-backs a 4-0 lead.
“We had a really great approach, good discipline at the plate. I think that was the key today... [a] bunch of walks. I think that was part of the discipline that this team has. I think we’ve been doing a really great job the last two games with the discipline at the plate,” Perdomo said.
“I think deep in the game our heartbeat is right," said Lovullo, "Our guys understand what their job is. Hand it off to the next guy if you don’t get the pitch you want, I think that’s the mentality we want everybody to have.”
The four-run lead was enough for the bullpen to hang on for three innings. Ryan Thompson and A.J. Puk worked scoreless innings, handing it off to Paul Sewald in a semi-close game, though not a save situation.
Sewald allowed a single and double to lead off the inning, giving the Red Sox their only run of the day, but then retired three straight to punctuate a quality showing by the D-backs.
Of course, the pitching staff had some help from the defense. Perdomo made a diving play on a ground ball up the middle in the second to end the inning, but the defensive MVP was new acquisition Luis Guillorme.
Though playing in just his third game as a member of the D-backs, Guillorme's quick hands helped turn a crucial double play to get Gallen out of the sixth inning.
But the best was yet to come. With no outs in the seventh, Red Sox DH Masataka Yoshida chopped a 98 MPH grounder to the gap. Guillorme laid out in superman-like fashion, snagging the ball and firing it from his back, just in time to get Yoshida at first.
“He’s a master… They [picked him up] because he’s a really good defensive player. He’s a really good teammate too… That was amazing, he’s flying, he [did] the superman. Unbelievable... That was a tough play right there, and I’m glad he made it for the team,” Perdomo said of his new teammate.
The skipper echoed the sentiment on Guillorme's day.
“That was probably one of the best defensive plays that I’ve seen all year long. I’m still learning a lot about him, I know that he comes with a very good defensive ability, and it wasn’t just getting the hands on the ball, it was getting balanced enough to [get the ball to first base]," Lovullo said.
The D-backs have now won 11 of their last 12 series and have won or split 15 of their last 16 series (14-1-1).
They've also won 8 of their last 9 road series since July 2nd, going 33-13 in the span. They'll have a chance to finish the road trip 6-3 tomorrow, as Merrill Kelly takes the mound for an early 10:35 a.m. Arizona time contest.