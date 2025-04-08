Zac Gallen Struggles in Diamondbacks' Sloppy Loss to Orioles
Zac Gallen's previous start again provided optimism that he was still a top of the rotation arm. However, his start against the Baltimore Orioles was more reminiscent of his Opening Day clunker, as he allowed five runs in 4.2 innings in a 5-1 loss.
Command was a bugaboo again for the Diamondbacks' Opening Day starter, who only threw 50 of his 96 pitches for strikes. Gallen walked four and only struck out two as his fastball and knuckle-curve combination was ineffective against the Orioles.
One start after the knuckle-curve generated 13 swings-and-misses, it only generated one on three swings. The other two swings were extra-base hits by Ryan O'Hearn, who homered and doubled against Gallen on the night.
Starting pitching has been a recent problem for the Diamondbacks, who have now allowed a run in the first inning in each of their past five games. In the last turn through the rotation, all five starters have allowed at least four runs. That has forced the team to play catch-up over the past five games, a tough task for an offense that's missing its best hitter.
The Diamondbacks didn't put much pressure on Zach Eflin in this game, as the Orioles' right-hander cruised through six innings. They only had five hits for the game and failed to draw a walk against Eflin and the Baltimore bullpen.
They had a couple of scoring opportunities early in the game thanks to Josh Naylor, but they failed to capitalize in the second and fourth innings. Arizona hitters struggled to find the big hit, going 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position, with three of those outs coming in the second inning following Naylor's leadoff double. Their lone run came on a Lourdes Gurriel Jr. sacrifice fly in the fourth.
While the game was still relatively close, the wheels came off for Gallen and the Diamondbacks' defense in the fifth. Gallen walked a pair of hitters to load the bases with one out but had a chance to get out of the inning unscathed when Cedric Mullins hit a roller right to Tim Tawa at second.
Instead of an inning-ending double play, Tawa bobbled the ball and was only able to get one out on the play.
That miscue, while not an error due to the out he got on the batter, would turn into a three-run swing for the Orioles. Ryan Mountcastle capitalized on the extra opportunity, golfing out a two-strike slider for a two-run single to knock Gallen out of the game.
The defense has not been up to its usual standard this season. Examples like the bobbled ball by Tawa or misplays in the outfield have cost the team runs and added stress to the starting pitching. Before the game, Lovullo described the team's play as inconsistent through their first 10 games. That is something that needs to be corrected sooner rather than later.
The Diamondbacks will have to regroup and try to shake off a three-game losing streak when they take on the Orioles at Chase Field Tuesday night. Right-hander Merrill Kelly (1-1, 10.00 ERA) will try to rebound from a nightmare start at Yankee Stadium while Baltimore will send right-hander Charlie Morton (0-2, 9.72 ERA) to the mound. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. MST.