Diamondbacks Opening Day Starter Continues to Ramp Up vs Giants
In this story:
The Arizona Diamondbacks are at Scottsdale Stadium on Saturday to take on the San Francisco Giants in Cactus League action.
The Giants have the best win-loss ratio in Arizona, with a 15-5 record and a +41 run differential (126-85). The Diamondbacks are 9-12 with a -43 run differential (102-145), and have especially struggled with pitching and defense this spring.
Zac Gallen Continues to Ramp Up
Diamondbacks opening day starter Zac Gallen will get the ball for the D-backs. He threw three perfect innings on March 9, needing just 41 pitches to navigate the outing. Look for him to get the fourth up-down and expand that pitch count up to 55 pitches in this outing.
After this outing, Gallen will have one more spring start to get to five innings and somewhere around 70 pitches. That means he will probably be limited to no more than 85 pitches on opening day against the Dodgers, and perhaps less.
It's not ideal, but it's the best the Diamondbacks can do in this situation. Merrill Kelly was originally tabbed to be the opening day starter, but Intercostal Nerve Irritation in his back set him back and he is likely to start the year on the injured list.
Four right-hand relievers are among the pitchers expected to appear in Saturday's tilt, including Joe Ross, Kevin Ginkel, Ryan Thompson, and Juan Morillo. Sunday's starter will be Brandon Pfaadt, who is expected to follow Gallen in the rotation order in Los Angeles.
Right-hander Adrian Houser will start for the Giants. Houser is entering his 10th season in MLB. The long-time Milwaukee Brewer signed as a free agent with the Giants in December.
Diamondbacks Lineup
The D-backs' lineup features four players from the 40-man roster. As of this writing the team is still waiting for news about Gabriel Moreno's forearm tightness. James McCann will work with Gallen again, a pairing we can expect to see the majority of Gallen's starts in the regular season, regardless off Moreno's health.
Corbin Carroll is back at the top of the order in the DH slot as he continues to race back from hamate bone surgery. Jordan Lawlar is in center field again. It's notable that Alek Thomas has not played in a game yet since Mexico was eliminated from the World Baseball Classic
The entire D-backs starting infield of Carlos Santana, Ketel Marte, Geraldo Perdomo (all for DOM) and Nolan Arenado (PUR) are still playing WBC games.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Jack Sommers is a credentialed beat writer for Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI. He's also the co-host of the Snakes Territory Podcast and Youtube channel. Formerly a baseball operations department analyst for the D-backs, Jack also covered the team for MLB.com, The Associated Press, and SB Nation. Follow Jack on Twitter @shoewizard59Follow shoewizard59