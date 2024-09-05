Zac Gallen Tosses Six No-Hit Innings in D-backs Victory
Zac Gallen threw six hitless, scoreless innings against the Giants Wednesday night at Oracle Park, leading the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 6-4 victory.
With his pitch count at an even 100, Gallen was pulled from the game, leaving with a 4-0 lead. His pitch count climbed in the second inning when he walked three straight batters with two outs.
Gallen was lights out from there however, retiring 10 straight batters, including striking out the side in the fourth inning. The sixth inning started with a 12-pitch at bat to Mike Yastrzemski before Gallen eventually walked him. One pitch later Heliot Ramos hit into a 5-4-3 double play.
Gallen's outing ended with his eighth strikeout. His final line was 6 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 8 K. His record improves to 11-6 and his ERA dropped to 3.69.
Gallen and manager Torey Lovullo could be seen talking at the end of the dugout after the inning. Following the game Lovullo said "He knew that there was no chance of throwing a no-hitter. I said look, if you had 70 pitches we'd be having a different conversation, and I said that's it"
"He understood, he was right in line with it. There was no way I was going to let him throw 145 pitches to throw a no-hitter. You can mark that one off the list. It will never happen here"
Kevin Ginkel relieved in the seventh and immediately gave up a single followed by a two-run homer from LaMonte Wade Jr. to lose the no-hitter and shutout.
The Diamondbacks scored two in the eighth to stretch their lead back to 6-2 and they needed all of it.
A.J. Puk threw a scoreless eighth, striking out the side in dominant fashion. But Justin Martinez struggled to close the door. His ninth inning began with a walk a double, two-run single, allowing the Giants to draw within 6-4. Martinez managed to induce a couple of popouts and got a strikeout to end the game.
The offense scored six runs or more for the sixth consecutive game, and have tallied 49 runs in this stretch.
Gifted two walks by Giants starter Hayden Birdsong to start the game, Josh Bell knocked a groundball up the middle for an RBI base hit.
Eugenio Suarez led off the second inning with a 375-foot homer that just cleared the wall, his 24th homer of the year. Pavin Smith hit a 420-foot blast to center field in the fifth inning, his fourth of the year.
It was a much-needed victory for the Diamondbacks, allowing them to keep pace with the rest of the National League contenders. The Braves, Mets, and Cubs all won as well.
The Arizona Diamondbacks are now 79-61 and will go for the series sweep tomorrow. It could be a tough task, with the Giants running out their ace Blake Snell to face Merrill Kelly. Game time is 12:45 P.M