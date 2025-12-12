Torey Lovullo Gets Honest about Potential Gallen, Kelly Reunions

The Arizona Diamondbacks are still in need of quality starting pitchers, while former rotation members Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly remain unsigned post-Winter Meetings.

Obviously, the familiarity with the organization, and both pitchers' explicity-stated positive outlook on returning to Arizona stand out. It's generally been thought that Gallen would land a large deal elsewhere, while Kelly could be a more attainable reunion.

But on Thursday, speaking with Arizona Sports 98.7's Bickley & Marotta, D-backs manager Torey Lovullo was candid about the outlook on a potential return for either of Arizona's former top-end right-handers.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Torey Lovullo On Gallen, Kelly Reunions

"The Merrill Kelly, Zac Gallen situation is very fluid. Who knows where that's going to go? We're going to all remain optimistic that that that they'll remain Diamondbacks," Lovullo led with.

But then he said the part that most D-backs fans have likely known was coming for some time now.

"The reality of it is, they're probably getting a little bit too big for what we can take care of," Lovullo acknowledged.

It had been previously reported that there was mutual interest in a return with Merrill Kelly, but it's also been reported that he may be seeking a deal worth between $35-45 million — a contract that would very likely price him out of what Arizona would be willing to commit.

"I still want to be here," Kelly had told Jack Sommers prior to the 2025 Trade Deadline. "If I don't get traded, I'm definitely not gonna be mad about it. But if I do, yeah, there's always a possibility that I would come back here."

"The front office knows how fond I am of being here and being home."

Gallen, on the other hand, was the more likely to command a larger contract. His age and track record of ace status (despite a down year in 2025) could easily make him a candidate for a deal that could climb up near what Dylan Cease received from the Blue Jays.

The D-backs are almost certainly not paying that, or anything close to it, for Gallen, and it seems that Lovullo has accepted the reality that neither of his trusted starters may be realistic to return.

Arizona has reportedly signed right-hander Michael Soroka to a one-year deal, adding some depth to the bottom of the rotation. But they'll need top-end talent to lead the charge alongside Ryne Nelson until Corbin Burnes is able to return.

Arizona Diamondbacks Latest News