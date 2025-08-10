3 Injured Diamondbacks to Begin Rehab Assignments
CHASE FIELD -- Three of the Arizona Diamondbacks' injured players will begin a Triple-A rehab assignment with the Reno Aces beginning Tuesday, Torey Lovullo said in his pre-game press conference Sunday morning.
Gabriel Moreno (fractured index finger), Pavin Smith (oblique) and Ildemaro Vargas (foot fracture) have each been out for a lengthy period. They've been progressing, and will take the next step in their return process in the coming days.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Injured Players to Begin Rehab Assignment
"I talked to two of the three today. They're real excited," Lovullo said.
"Real good news that they're on that level, that they're going to start playing games and hopefully get back in there at full speed and return as soon as possible."
Lovullo said the trio "could time in a very similar way" in terms of their return date, though he did not give specificts.
While Lovullo said they would likely not be an option in Texas or Colorado, they could return during Arizona's next homestand (beginning August 18 against the Guardians)
"I wouldn't say that everybody [will come back] on one day, but we could sprinkle it in there around the same time."
In some instances (such as Ketel Marte or Corbin Carroll's injuries), the team will keep the injured player in town, allowing them ro rehab at the Salt River Fields Complex.
Lovullo said in the case of these three players, getting into a Triple-A game — as close to a major league environment as possible — is the more favorable option, considering how lengthy their absences have been.
"I think just the time down for all three, and different types of injuries, right, broken foot, a side, and a broken hand." Lovullo said.
"I guess we could have [kept them in Arizona] but I want to see them get into some lineups and get into the construction of the day. It's really, really, really important. And then test it out full speed.
"You can't control it. You're going to go out there and play a real game under real circumstances. As close as you could possibly get to a big league atmosphere in Triple-A."
Moreno may be the most crucial return of the three. Arizona's Gold Glove franchise catcher has been on the IL since June 19 after he was hit on the hand by an errant pitch while catching.
Related Content: D-backs Give Critical Injury Updates for Moreno and Ginkel
Lovullo said Moreno may get into games at catcher and DH, but the more important reps will be behind the plate.
"Getting him in the lineup behind the plate is the first priority, where he can catch block comfortably without any fear of hurting the hand again, and just be the best version of himself and see where that takes us," Lovullo said.