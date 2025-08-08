D-backs Give Critical Injury Updates for Moreno and Ginkel
The Arizona Diamondbacks have been without their star Gold Glove catcher Gabriel Moreno since mid-June. He was injured by a skipped ball in the rain, suffering a fracture of his index finger below the knuckle.
Placed on the 60-day injured list, his earliest possible return date was August 15. While he has begun baseball activities and is swinging a bat and catching live sessions, he is not likely to return by that date.
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno's Timeline
Manager Torey Lovullo indicated in his press conference on Friday that Moreno will play in a rehab game for Triple-A Reno by the middle of next week. The target for his return to the major league club is during the next homestand between August 18-24.
Moreno won the National League Gold Glove at catcher in 2023, and has continued to be one of the top backstops in the league when healthy. Staying healthy has been a problem however, and the team suffers when he's not in the lineup.
Moreno has also been an above-average hitter in his career, sporting a lifetime .278/.343/.397 slash line. His .738 career OPS works out to a park- and league-adjusted 104 OPS+, compared to the average catcher who is roughly 90-95 OPS+ on average.
Jose Herrera and James McCann have filled in since Moreno went down, getting almost all the playing time. D-backs catchers have combined to hit .214 with two home runs and 15 RBI over the last 45 games.
Which catcher gives way for Moreno when he comes back has not yet been decided. Lovullo said those conversations are ongoing, in the front office, above his level.
"Whatever decision is made, it's going to be a very tough one. But we want Gabi back on this team. We need him back on this team, catching for us and doing what he does best," Lovullo said.
Kevin Ginkel's Diagnosis Confirmed
Kevin Ginkel received his second opinion from Dr. Keith Meister and it confirmed the previous diagnosis of a right shoulder sprain. The recommendation is no throwing at all for the next six weeks.
That effectively ends Ginkel's season, as there would not be enough time to rehab and build back up before the final game of the season on September 28.
Ginkel will be entering his final year of arbitration in 2026, and was expected to earn anywhere from $3.7-4.2 million. A free agent in 2027, the question now becomes whether or not the team will tender him a contract for 2026.
Ginkel has an unsightly 7.36 ERA in 25.2 innings pitched, although he had been pitching much better since June 20, allowing just three runs in his last 14 games.
Other Diamondbacks Injury News
Pavin Smith (oblique) and Ildemaro Vargas (foot fracture) both played in a continuation camp game at Salt River Fields on Thursday and will be headed out to Reno next Tuesday to begin rehab assignments.
Ryan Thompson (scapular strain) threw a "short box" bullpen session, 15 pitches. That refers to a shorter distance in which the catcher steps in front of home plate. It did not sound like his return was imminent.