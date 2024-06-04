Andrew Saalfrank Suspended One Year for Betting On Baseball
Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Andrew Saalfrank was among five players suspended by MLB for betting on baseball. The others include major leaguers Tucupita Marcano (San Diego Padres infielder/outfielder) and Michael Kelly (Oakland Athletics pitcher); and Minor League players Jay Groome (Padres pitcher), José Rodríguez (Philadelphia Phillies infielder).
Below is the full text of the Saalfrank portion of MLB's release. The information reveals that the betting took place in 2021 and 2022. The total amount bet on baseball was less than $500, and Saalfrank did not appear in any of the games in which he bet.
The left-hand reliever was called up in September of 2023 and made 10 scoreless appearances. He appeared in 11 Postseason games, logging 5.2 innings and allowing two earned runs. Saalfrank only appeared in two games early this season, allowing four runs, before getting optioned out to Triple-A Reno.
MLB Release
Arizona Diamondbacks Minor League pitcher Andrew Saalfrank has been declared ineligible for one year for violating MLB’s sports betting rules and policies, including Rule 21(d)(1).
Betting data shows that from September 9, 2021 through October 29, 2021, and on March 9, 2022, Saalfrank placed all of his MLB-related bets, including four bets involving the Diamondbacks’ Major League team, while he was assigned to and on the Injured List of the Diamondbacks’ Low-A affiliate.
· In total, Saalfrank bet $445.87 on baseball, with $444.07 of that on MLB-related bets (an average of approximately $15.86 per bet) and with a net loss of $272.64 on MLB bets. Ultimately, Saalfrank only won five of his 28 MLB-related bets and lost his $1.80 college bet.
· Saalfrank’s MLB bets included parlays, which sometimes included multiple MLB-related legs and would sometimes include MLB-related legs and non-MLB legs. Saalfrank’s bets varied, including who would win the game, the over/under of strikeouts by a pitcher, or whether there would be more or less than a certain number of runs scored in the game
· Saalfrank did not appear in any of the games on which he bet, and he did not make any bets involving his assigned team. There is no evidence to suggest — and Saalfrank denies — that any outcomes in the baseball games on which he placed bets were compromised, influenced, or manipulated in any way.
You can read the full text of the MLB release as it pertains to the other players here
