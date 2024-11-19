Arizona Diamondbacks Open Stunning New Academy in Dominican Republic
The Arizona Diamondbacks have completed a project years in the making to create the best in Baseball Academy in all of the Dominican Republic. It all started in 1995 when Junior Naboa was the first international hire by the organization.
The new academy is on the site of the team's first academy which ran in that location in Boca Chica from 1996-2003. This past weekend the team hosted an official grand opening of what can only be described as a stunning, ground breaking, state of the art facility.
On hand were Team President and CEO Derrick Hall, Vice President of Latin Operations Naboa, Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader, Minister of Sports Kelvin Cruz, General Manager Mike Hazen, former Diamondbacks GM Joe Garagiola Jr, , and many former alumni of the D-backs academy, including Miguel Montero, Geraldo Perdomo, Justin Martinez, Jose Valverde, and others.
First and foremost, the academy features the Ken Kendrick Education Center. The team launched their education program in 2014, with the first graduating class that year. Now there are several new classrooms and facilities for the athletes to receive free education, providing them the opportunity to have a successful life on and off the field.
Said Hall at the ceremony "Every detail has the players in mind because not only do we want to develop them on the field, more importantly, we want to develop them off the field. "
Hall went on to say "We made a promise to this country and to the president years ago saying, not only will we build the best and finest academy, but we will have the best educational program in this country for players"
Montero echoed this sentiment. "I think what the D-backs are doing just to get these guys to have an education and be someone important off the field, to me that's priceless. They've got an opportunity to study and get their degree, I mean that says it all about the D-backs organization, it's a class organization, they do care about the humans, they care about the players. "
In an emotional surprise, the main stadium scoreboard was unveiled naming the park Junior Naboa Field. Naboa has been at the center of every success the club has had in the country.
It is the first academy in the country to have a field with lights, something the Diamondbacks are especially proud of. This will enable night workouts and night games, at least temporarily giving the Diamondbacks an advantage. They are certain the other academies in the country will soon follow suit, however.
The facility includes a fully equipped weight and training area, with banners of Diamondbacks Academy alumni who have made it to the major leagues hanging from the rafters to inspire the young players.
There are batting cages set up that rival those at Salt River Fields. Perhaps the next great Diamondbacks hitters such as Ketel Marte will get their start in these batting cages.
You can watch video interviews with Montero, Hall, Perdomo, Jose Valverde, Miguel Batista, and others, as well as view the ceremony at this Vimeo video interviews link.
We here at Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI congratulate the Diamondbacks on this achievement. These are the types of investments that go a long way for a mid market team. They might not be able to compete with the Dodgers in payroll, but this academy will surely be a big draw for international free agents that want to learn, train, and play at the best facility in the country.