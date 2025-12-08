Why D-backs May have Disappointing Winter Meeting Result

As exciting as this week's Winter Meetings may be, there lies a distinct possibility that the Arizona Diamondbacks will come away with an ultimate result that might disappoint fans.

The D-backs need plenty of additions to their roster this offseason if they hope to get back into contention. Unfortunately, the immense number of holes (and the high cost of solid pitching) may limit the moves GM Mike Hazen and co. are prepared to make.

So as the Winter Meetings arrive — and for as many rumors and as much buzz as may come from this week — be prepared for Hazen and the D-backs to make no earth-shattering moves. At least, for this period of the offseason.

Arizona Diamondbacks May not Make Big Moves At Winter Meetings

Nov 8, 2023; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen speaks to the media during the MLB General Manager's Meetings at Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Winter Meetings are not necessarily a place where massive moves go down in this era of baseball, anymore.

USA Today insider Bob Nightengale wrote in his preview of this year's convention that there may not be much excitement, despite how much fans are excited to see what may occur.

"The cold-hearted truth is that there will be less than a handful of trades, mostly small in stature, and no more than one or two high-profile free agents will actually sign before the meetings break up Wednesday after the Rule 5 Draft," Nightengale wrote.

“I think it’s going to be a boring winter meetings," one veteran GM told Nightengale. “I just can’t see much happening after talking to teams this past week."

The Diamondbacks, meanwhile, have been almost completely dormant this offseason. They've made a handful of minor league signings of the low-impact variety, and brought back veteran backup catcher James McCann on a low-cost one-year deal.

But Arizona has yet to tap into the market for high-level pitching — the need that most intensely permeates their roster. The D-backs are in dire need of multiple starting pitchers, relievers, and even a first base option.

Some of that will have to come via trade, with a reduction in payroll expected to hit. But the trade market will not come cheap to Hazen, and a deal may not materialize until much later in the 2025 offseason.

The Winter Meetings no longer serve as a guarantee of movement. Certainly, seeds of potential future deals could easily be planted, but it would not be at all a shock to watch Hazen and co. depart Orlando without a major trade or large-scale signing.

It's not impossible that it does occur, but it appears, for now, that this year's Winter Meetings will be relatively low-key.

Arizona Diamondbacks Latest News