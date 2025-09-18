Brandon Pfaadt Gave Credit to Teammate for Nine-Inning Shutout
On Wednesday afternoon, Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Brandon Pfaadt did something that had not been done by a D-backs pitcher in over two calendar years: throw nine shutout innings — the deepest start of his career.
Zac Gallen was the last to do so, pitching a complete game shutout against the Cubs on September 8, 2023. The difference? Gallen got the win, while Pfaadt was stuck with a no-decision as Arizona went on to lose in extra innings.
Pfaadt spoke to reporters about his brilliant outing, but gave credit to veteran catcher James McCann first and foremost.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Brandon Pfaadt Reacts to Brilliant Outing
When asked what he had working Wednesday, Pfaadt said, "A little bit of everything, but before, I just want to shout out McCann back there."
"A lot of that credit goes to him. He had me dialed in all day and he was calling all the pitches back there, so I just had to execute it. Big shoutout to him. Mostly everything was working today, and we were able to get ahead, get some crucial double plays and defense made some great plays as well."
"We just went out there, I think execution was the main objective today. McCann called the pitches and I was just executing. So it was a pretty special day and props to him," Pfaadt continued.
McCann has been quite the revelation for Arizona after injured ace Corbin Burnes suggested the D-backs sign him. He's been a steady veteran presence in a very young clubhouse, and has been able to get some of the best results out Arizona's pitching staff.
Regardless of who gets credit, it was a significant achievement for a young arm like Pfaadt to go that deep into a game, especially pitching in an era where six innings can be considered a lengthy start. Pfaadt said it felt good to finish nine frames, despite the loss.
"Felt good to accomplish it, and it was unfortunate that we couldn't get a win, but we're playing good baseball and a series victory over the Giants at this point in the season is awesome, and hopefully we can keep it rolling," Pfaadt said.
Manager Torey Lovullo said it was a "no-brainer" to send Pfaadt back out for the ninth inning after eight dominant frames.
"It's one of those situations where you get a starting pitcher that feels as good as that, looks as good as that, and you just get out of their way and enjoy the ride," the manager said.
"I didn't say a word to him [after the eighth]. They know. I start sniffing around, and they know that I'm a little bit edgy on the decision. I didn't even go near him. I stayed 25 feet away from him the entire inning."