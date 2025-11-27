What Dylan Cease's Massive Blue Jays Deal Means for D-backs

On Wednesday, news broke that the Toronto Blue Jays had signed right-handed starting pitcher Dylan Cease to a lucrative seven-year, $210 million deal. And this deal could indirectly affect the Arizona Diamondbacks.

How Dylan Cease Deal Impacts Diamondbacks

The most immediate impact, of course, is on the market of right-hander Zac Gallen.

Over the past three seasons, Cease has posted a 4.18 ERA over 534.1 innings, going 29-32 in that span with a 9.5% walk rate.

Gallen, meanwhile, has pitched 550 innings in that time, is 44-30 and has psoted a 3.99 ERA with a 7.3% walk rate (H/T Arizona Diamondbacks Stats & Info on X/Twitter).

The last three full seasons for, now Blue Jays RHP Dylan Cease, and former #Dbacks RHP Zac Gallen (Age 27-29) for both players.



Both players are clients of Scott Boras.

Cease, who has performed slightly worse than gallen in the past three seasons, is getting a deal worth over $200 million. Both Cease and Gallen are represented by Scott Boras.

So if that's the going rate, or the market-setting deal for an arm near Gallen's caliber, the D-backs will likely pass on any idea of a reunion deal, despite Gallen's own desire to return to Arizona.

That, of course, also highly increases the possibility that the D-backs will receive Draft compensation just following the first round of the 2026 MLB Draft.

Gallen rejected Arizona's Qualifying Offer, which means any deal signed above $50 million in value would give the D-backs said pick in that spot of the Draft.

But there's another potential impact presented by a deal of this nature. As first pointed out by Diamondbacks On SI's Jack Sommers, this may increase the chances that injured ace Corbin Burnes would elect to take his opt-out after the 2026 season and test his free agent market.

Burnes' deal is worth the same dollar amount as Cease's but for one fewer year. Depending on how the ace looks in his return, he and his agent (also Boras) may have incentive to seek an even larger deal.

Arizona's offseason is going to have to be very pitcher-centric, needing multiple starters and multiple leverage relievers to put forward their best effort in 2026.

It's unlikely the D-backs would commit to a deal anywhere close to the deal Cease landed, with expectations of a reduced payroll for the upcoming season.

GM Mike Hazen will most likely have to look to the trade market, and it seems as if this deal rules out a reunion with Gallen, at least, for the time being.

