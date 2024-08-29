Corbin Carroll Discusses Clutch Grand Slam
Corbin Carroll is the biggest cornerstone of the Arizona Diamondbacks future, and he is one of the hottest hitters in baseball right now. Despite a 5 foot 10 frame, his pop rivals some of the biggest sluggers in MLB. Last night Carroll hit two mammoth Home Runs, one of which was a Grand Slam.
The first home run came earlier in the game. A great approach from the lefty outfielder, helped him take a 96 mph fastball from Luis Severino, and deposit it 440 feet, out on the center field concourse.
At that point the score was 4-0 Diamondbacks. Even with the homerun being so long from home plate, Carroll didn't take any chances. "I was running a little bit. We've got a pretty deep center field over there. Can never be too sure." he said jokingly postgame.
His 16th home run of the year was exciting for D-backs fans who at times questioned if he would even reach 10 in 2024 after an ice-cold start to the year.
The Grand Slam, the second of Carroll's career, was without a doubt the biggest hit of the game for either side. Edwin Diaz, the highest-paid closer in MLB, entered the game for the Mets. He loaded the bases with two outs, and who else other than Corbin Carroll came up to the plate.
An 0-1 count against Diaz gave way to a slider. "First pitch fastball out over. It wasn't where I wanted it," said Carroll postgame speaking to reporters, including Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI's Jack Sommers.
"Then he threw me the slider. It was pretty middle, and that was it." Carroll caught the pitch by surprise, putting an absolute charge into, it and driving it out, just right of the pool. The Grand Slam would be the Mets' death blow, finally putting them to rest with an 8-5 lead.
There was a special moment for Carroll as his teammates greeted him at home plate, and in the dugout. "Even just around second base, seeing everyone in the dugout. It gets you fired up. Having the guys there to meet you, its a good feeling." He said with a mile long smile.
May and June seem to be in the rearview mirror for Carroll. His numbers have skyrocketed since July, and his home run total has ballooned. Carroll hit as many home runs in yesterday's game as he had through the first 87 games of 2024.
"It feels good to play well. The beginning of the year was a grind, and I didn't take a breath until the All-Star break really." Carroll said, reflecting on his first half. "There are some great lessons learned from [early in the year] so I hope to keep it somewhat refreshed."
Corbin Carroll's turnaround has been one of the biggest contributors to the Diamondbacks' resurgance.