D-backs Manager Gives Updates for Moreno, Kelly, and Gurriel
The Arizona Diamondbacks begin a three game series with the Milwaukee Brewers Friday night, first pitch is 6:40 p.m.
Prior to the series starting we had a chance to catch up with manager Torey Lovullo, who touched on a number of subjects.
HEALTH UPDATES
Gabriel Moreno (groin strain) and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Calf Strain): both were at Chase Field for the team photo and more importantly to hit off the Trajekt machine and get high intensity reps.
Both players are going to play in a continuation camp game on Saturday. Moreno will play five innings, including squatting behind the plate. In what appears to be an acceleration of his timeline, Lovullo hinted Moreno could be returning as early as the Colorado series next week.
Asked Directly if Moreno could go from a five inning continuation camp game directly to a nine inning major league game, Lovullo responded, "He could do that, yes."
But Lovullo also made clear he would not commit to that timeline until Sunday or even Monday. Furthermore, the question of having Moreno return at the 5000 feet elevation of Coors Field was raised. "It's a strong concern, so if it does land there, we're going to use a lot of caution."
Gurriel will only bat, and not play the field Saturday. Lovullo stipulated that it's likely that Moreno returns before Gurriel. That would push his return at the series in Milwaukee next Thursday.
Merrill Kelly (Hamstring Cramp) is "doing fine" and is expected to make his next start. The team juggled the rotation order to keep Zac Gallen on turn, and it's the team's intention to keep Kelly in turn as well, so that he pitches on Monday in Colorado.
Lovullo had previously expressed a desire to have Kelly slot in behind Gallen for the rest of the season. But if Kelly ends up needing an extra day they have the maneuverability to have him start Tuesday instead of Monday.
This also allows the team to push Ryne Nelson and Brandon Pfaadt back an additional day or two and give each a bit of blow. Each pitcher has carried a heavy workload this season.
No Three Catchers
The Diamondbacks have not yet had any discussions regarding carrying three catchers. When Moreno is activated, whenever that happens, one of Jose Herrera or Adrian Del Castillo will need to be optioned to Triple-A Reno.
Yilber Diaz intended usage
Diaz will be working out of the bullpen with the intended role to go one plus or two innings at a time. The team is not intending on using him as a "long man." Lovullo said that Diaz could "throw in any situation in any game. We might want to give him a soft landing, but I don't think he cares, he wants to go out and compete."
Diaz has already made a few relief appearances in Triple-A Reno. Lovullo expressed confidence Diaz's stuff would "play up" coming out of the bullpen. The flip side of that coin is will he be able to maintain his stuff working two days in a row, which will inevitably be required.
"There's a lot of unknowns," Lovullo said. "We've got to find a way to get him into that environment and see what he can do."