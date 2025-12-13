D-backs Torey Lovullo Reveals What he Likes About Michael Soroka

On Friday, the Arizona Diamondbacks officially announced their first significant addition of the offseason.

That move, of course, is the signing of right-handed pitcher Michael Soroka. Soroka joins the D-backs on a one-year, $7.5 million deal that contains $2 million in incentives and comes with a mutual option for 2027.

Soroka may not qualify as a franchise-altering move, and there's certainly still work to be done, but the righty is expected to provide some innings coverage as a starting pitcher in 2026.

On Thursday, manager Torey Lovullo joined Arizona Sports 98.7's Bickley and Marotta, and gave his thoughts on Soroka.

Manager Torey Lovullo on Michael Soroka

Soroka has had some success in his career, but has struggled to stay on the field. He pitched to a 4.52 ERA in 2025, but has only surpassed a 90-inning total on the season once.

Lovullo addressed those injury concerns.

"Not a lot of people know much about him, but he was an up-and-comer, he's been battling some injuries early in his career, but I think we've gotten through that. I think he's pushed through that portion of his career. He understands now that he's not a young player and you have to carry your body a little bit differently to stay healthy and remain healthy," Lovullo said.

"And the injuries that he had were kind of fluke injuries. So when healthy, we know that he's got real stuff."

Lovullo gave praise to Soroka's ability to handle himself in discussions with the team.

"When you sit down and talk to the athletes, he's not the only person that we're talking to. We compare notes and talk over what we just have heard. We summarize it amongst each other. You can tell when somebody's connecting dots a little bit differently," Lovullo said.

"There's a certain maturity to the answers. There's a style to what they're talking about. And he's a pitcher. He's just not a chucker. He's not going to go up there and live on two pitches, which he did early in his career. He's figured out the art of pitching, understand how to get out, understands how to follow the game plan. And that's what we need to do here in Arizona."

Soroka is developing his arsenal, according to GM Mike Hazen. If the right-hander is able to remain healthy in 2026, he may very well be a low-cost, high-upside addition.

But the D-backs can't stop there.

