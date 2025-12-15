What Merrill Kelly Signing Means for Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks have put a bit of a dent in their offseason checklist, signing a pair of starting pitchers over the past several weeks.

Of course, the process began with a low-cost, low-risk signing of right-handed starter Michael Soroka, who will serve as a starting pitcher for the D-backs this season in hopes of maintaining his health.

And then, the move that likely made quite a few D-backs fans ecstatic. Former long-time veteran starter Merrill Kelly — who Arizona traded to the Texas Rangers at the Deadline — has returned to the D-backs on a two-year, $40 million deal, despite some general thought that Kelly had become too expensive for what Arizona would be willing to spend.

So how does the D-backs' rotation shake out, now that Kelly is back in the mix?

For now, Arizona's rotation is as follows: Ryne Nelson, Merrill Kelly, Brandon Pfaadt Eduardo Rodriguez, Michael Soroka. Cristian Mena figures to be the depth behind Soroka, and any combination of minor league arms after that.

This rotation is certainly deeper, with a higher floor, but it's hard to imagine this group emerging as any sort of contending rotation. It's essentially the same group as 2025, but replacing Zac Gallen with Soroka.

While there is certainly a chance for positive regression from Pfaadt and Rodriguez, there's also a chance Kelly and Nelson will negatively regress. Neither Soroka's results nor his health are guarantees, either.

So for as much as those two pitchers bring plenty of depth to the roster, this year's checklist is not yet complete. Sure, Arizona needs a first baseman and a right-handed outfielder, but they're still not quite at the point where their pitching staff inspires much confidence.

With Soroka and Kelly, the D-backs' rotation is "full." There may be some room to add more depth, but Arizona probably isn't in search of high-end starters anymore, unless there's a trade offer too good to refuse for Ketel Marte.

According to MLB's Steve Gilbert, a Marte trade is not off the table due to the Kelly signing, but the likelihood hasn't increased, either.

Regardless, the attention should now be turned to bullpen arms — quality ones, at that. The D-backs desperately need a closer and at least one more leverage arm to put forward a bullpen that can put away Quality Starts.

The Kelly signing is a step in the right direction, and looks good in terms of providing stability, but it's going to take much more than that to bring this entire pitching staff up to a level where they're capable of competing in a packed National League.

