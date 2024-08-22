D-backs Wrap Up Road Trip with Series at Fenway Park vs Red Sox
The Arizona Diamondbacks rode a tumultuous stay in Florida to a 3-3 record. After being swept in disheartening fashion in Tampa, the resilient Snakes took care of business against the Marlins with a three-game sweep of their own.
Arizona is now 72-56, and, thanks to the Minnesota Twins, have moved back into a tie with the persistent San Diego Padres for the first Wild Card spot.
They retain a 4.0-game lead over the Braves in the third Wild Card, and a 5.5-game lead over the Mets, who are the first team out. The Mets could have a chance to gain ground soon, however, as they'll face the D-backs at Chase Field in the coming week.
But for now, Arizona will head to historic Fenway Park in Boston, Mike Hazen and Torey Lovullo's old stomping grounds, facing the Red Sox three times before finally heading back to Phoenix.
The Red Sox have been both hot and cold this season, with a 67-59 record, currently 3.5 games out of a Wild Card behind the Twins. They'll be hungry to regain some ground in front of a home crowd, and could come out hot.
Friday, August 23rd, RHP Ryne Nelson vs RHP Brayan Bello
Ryne Nelson continues to cause problems for the decision-makers in the D-backs' organization. Though he's been made available out of the bullpen twice, he hasn't been used, and while Jordan Montgomery continues to struggle, Nelson pitched to a 2.41 July, and has thrown back-to-back Quality Starts in his last two August outings.
Nelson has gone deep, picked up strikeouts and soft contact, and has generally looked like a completely different pitcher than the 4.35 ERA suggests. He's been one of Arizona's best arms for nearly two months, and continues to fight for his rotation spot.
While Torey Lovullo has said that the team intends to go with an eventual five-man rotation, Nelson has certainly earned his last few starts, and could find a way to strengthen his case to start over Montgomery with continued excellence.
Young Boston righty Brayan Bello got off to a hot early start, but has deteriorated since April, as his ERA has ballooned up to 4.80. A 4.55 FIP backs that number up for the most part, though a 3.74 xFIP does suggest a touch of bad luck.
He's thrown back-to-back solid starts, allowing two runs over 12 innings while striking out 11, but does still struggle to throw consistent strikes. He features a 96 MPH sinker and four-seam, with a hard slider and changeup to go with it.
Bello has a knack for ground balls, but isn't a strikeout-heavy arm, and can be susceptible to hard contact.
Saturday, August 24th, RHP Zac Gallen vs RHP Kutter Crawford
Zac Gallen simply hasn't looked like his ace self of late. Sure, his 3.85 ERA and 3.34 FIP do suggest that he's been effective, just not up to the standard that is known of him. His strikeouts are down, and walks are up.
He's struggled with command, some injury issues and sequencing, and has looked generally uncomfortable on the mound in recent weeks. He exited August 10th's contest with the Phillies early, after appearing to aggravate his groin issue, but later said it was just cramping.
Gallen will need to improve his fastball command and go deep into the game to regain a handle on what he's been able to do so well in his tenure with Arizona.
Right-hander Kutter Crawford also began hot. Though his June looked rough, his July was a solid 3.64 ERA month. However, things have come undone for him in August, as he's allowed 18 earned runs over 19 2/3 innings.
For the season, his ERA sits at 4.21, and his FIP is even higher at 4.76. He's given up 15 home runs in his last 13 starts. He has a diverse arsenal, with a lower-90s four-seam and an effective 88 MPH cutter, and also throws a low-80s sweeper and splitter, with an occasional 77 MPH curve.
The D-backs will have a shot to hit Crawford hard and early, but he's been a very effective arm at times, so there is danger of a solid start from the 28-year-old righty.
Sunday, August 25th, RHP Merrill Kelly vs RHP Tanner Houck
Veteran Merrill Kelly had a successful return debut against the Phillies on August 11th, allowing two runs over five innings on just three hits. But he was roughed up by the Rays at the dreaded Tropicana Field for six runs over five innings.
The poor start in a small sample size raised his ERA from 2.43 to 3.63. Of course, the shoulder injury looms large, creating the possibility of a rough end stretch for the veteran, and his velocity has taken a hit as well.
But Kelly's consistency in putting out at least solid starts is something to keep in mind. While there's a chance he struggles to look like himself again this season, we also haven't seen quite enough of him to make a judgment on his overall effectiveness. He'll certainly have a challenge at Fenway, with a potent top end to the Red Sox lineup.
Righty Tanner Houck has had an excellent season thus far, pitching to a 3.01 ERA and 3.18 FIP. August hasn't been his strongest month, but he's still pitched three Quality Starts, and consistently works deep into games.
He excels at deception and making batters chase, and has a stellar 55.3% ground ball rate in 2024. He boasts a 94th percentile pitching run value per Statcast, and rarely walks hitters.
He throws an 83 MPH sweeper as his primary pitch, with above average vertical and horizontal break. His fastball, similarly, is a 93 MPH sinker, with an exceptional amount of late sinking movement. He also throws a hard splitter and very occasional cutter.
Arizona will have their work cut out for them with Houck. Looking for the right pitch will be crucial, as the D-backs can't afford to give games away with this much at stake.