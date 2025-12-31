D-backs' Young Lefty Showed Promise Despite Results
The Arizona Diamondbacks did not have a smooth road through 2025, to say the least.
The sheer number of injuries to key players, as well as bouts of head-scratching poor performances plagued one of the most anticipated seasons in franchise history. Instead of reaching the playoffs, Arizona imploded to the tune of an 80-82 record.
Through the course of that brutal season, there was a great deal of roster turnover. In particular, the 2025 Trade Deadline saw the departure of numerous key veterans as GM Mike Hazen and the D-backs' front office attempted to load up on pitching reinforcements.
One such reinforcement arm was left-hander Brandyn Garcia — the primary return in the trade that sent first baseman Josh Naylor to the Seattle Mariners.
Arizona Diamondbacks 2025 Player Review: Brandyn Garcia
Garcia had shown some potential with the Mariners, but his first stint with the D-backs was a bit rough. In just his second appearance, he was blown up by the Detroit Tigers for three earned runs on four hits while only recording one out.
That prompted the D-backs to send Garcia to Triple-A Reno for the time being, where he displayed a higher level of success. He pitched to a 3.27 ERA over six appearances there, and eventually found his way back to MLB on August 29.
In his final 10 appearances, Garcia gave up just five runs — three of which came in the season finale. From September 12-24, he did not allow an earned run over seven appearances, including some high-leverage innings against tough teams like the Dodgers and Phillies.
His season-end ERA sitting north of 5.00 was highly inflated by that final performance.
Brandyn Garcia: 2026 Outlook
Garcia may very well be one of the D-backs' leverage options in 2026. His high-velocity sinker and hard-breaking sweeper seem to play well at the MLB level, as long as his command remains consistent.
That will be the next step for the southpaw: consistency of command. His stuff had a tendency to land in the heart of the zone at times in 2025, but he showed signs of tangible improvement towards the end of the season.
Arizona may have a future weapon out of the bullpen in Garcia. Certainly, quality left-handed relief is always a premium asset.
