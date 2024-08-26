Diamondbacks and Astros on ESPN Sunday Night Baseball September 8th
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Houston Astros have been two of the hottest teams in baseball over the second half of the season. As a result ESPN has picked up the scheduled contest between the two teams on September 8th for broadcast on their Sunday Night Baseball Program
The game will take place in Houston's Minute Maid Park. The broadcast begins at 4:00 P.M. Arizona Time, 7:00 P.M. EST. It is an exclusive ESPN broadcast. MLB.TV/Dbacks. TV subscribers will need to watch the game on ESPN. Sunday Night Baseball is also available on the ESPN App, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN Radio.
The defending National League Champions will be making their first appearance on Sunday Night Baseball this season. Since the All Star break they've gone 26-8, improving their record to 75-56.
Not only are they currently positioned as the Top NL Wild Card seed, but are just three games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West. Arizona is the top scoring team in MLB, averaging 5.34 runs per game.
The Astros were 33-40 on June 18th, 10 games behind the Seattle Mariners in the AL West. Since then they've gone 36-20 to jump four games ahead of slumping Seattle. Houston has allowed the fifth fewest runs per game in MLB (4.02).
Houston will be making their third appearance on Sunday Night Baseball.
The ESPN broadcast crew is led by Karl Ravech doing the play by play. Analysts David Cone and Eduardo Perez will join Ravech, along with reporter Buster Olney.