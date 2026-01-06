Insider Linking D-backs to Former Cubs All-Star Makes No Sense

The Arizona Diamondbacks certainly have a need for some outfield help, but that doesn't mean they're going to make a massive financial commitment in that area.

So it's somewhat surprising to read a recent report from MLB insider Mark Feinsand linking former Cubs and Astros All-Star Kyle Tucker to the Diamondbacks, among a handful of other clubs.

Tucker is an excellent player, but has never seemed like a realistic target for Arizona this offseason. Likely seeking a very large deal, Tucker does not play the position in which the D-backs carry the most need.

MLB Insider Links Kyle Tucker to Diamondbacks

Oct 9, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) reacts after hitting a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the seventh inning for game four of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Here's what Feinsand wrote about Tucker's market:

"Tucker, who turns 29 on Jan. 17, is believed to be seeking a long-term deal worth at least $300 million – possibly as much as $400 million – as he takes his first swing at free agency.

"That potential price tag has limited Tucker’s market to a finite number of teams, with the Yankees, Mets, Diamondbacks, Giants and Dodgers joining the Blue Jays as clubs that have been connected to him. Yet while we’ve heard of potential interest from those teams, there hasn’t been much substantial movement by any of them to actually get a deal done," Feinsand writes.

If Tucker truly is seeking a $300-$400 million deal, that would almost immediately price him out of Arizona's range.

It's not that the D-backs are incapable of making a high-value offer, but with needs more heavily plaguing the pitching staff, it seems illogical to spend such a high dollar amount on an outfielder.

Tucker would certainly help the D-backs. That much cannot be denied. Even in a relative down year this past season, the veteran outfielder hit to an .841 OPS with 22 homers. He's been worth 27.3 Baseball-Reference WAR in his eight-year major league career.

But this marriage just doesn't make sense for where Arizona is at. In fact, Arizona Sports 98.7 insider John Gambadoro has since called the rumor "ridiculous" — saying Arizona has "no chance" to land Tucker.

While things can certainly change at a moment's notice, Gambadoro's refute is likely correct. The D-backs should be focusing on their bullpen and finding a left-handed DH on an affordable deal, not dropping $300-plus million on a top-end outfield bat.

Arizona's offseason continues to crawl along. It's been relatively quiet, with Ketel Marte trade rumors beginning to wind down, as well. The D-backs have made a handful of more minor additions, but have yet to land a marquee offseason acquisition as of yet.

Arizona Diamondbacks Latest News