Corbin Carroll Puts Power Doubts to Rest With Massive Homer

The Arizona Diamondbacks exploded for 16 runs thanks in large part to six-run third inning and seven-run fourth inning. Most of the damage came with the starters still in the game against Chicago Cubs hard throwing right-hander Edward Cabrera. The Cubs scored eight runs in the game.

Corbin Carroll Shows His Power is Intact

Sep 23, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While he didn't have the most hits, or the most runs batted in, none of the performances were as important to the D-backs as that of Corbin Carroll. Just a little over four weeks removed from hamate bone surgery, Carroll was playing in his fourth Cactus League game.

His day begin with a 107 MPH laser with an 18 degree launch angle to right fielder Matt Shaw. The Cubs outfielder dropped the ball, and was charged with an error, but the first contact from Carroll on the day showed that his power is returning quickly. Carroll stole second base and later scored on a sacrifice fly from Nolan Arenado.

It was his third at-bat where Carroll showed emphatically that power is not going to be an issue in the early stages of his recovery. He reached down and flicked a 92.6 MPH changeup from Cabrera over the left field fence for a 410 foot homer. The blast left the bat at 106 MPH with a 34 degree launch angle.

Corbin Carroll crushes an opposite field shot for his first homer of Spring Training.



No hamate bone, no problem.

He's ready.#Dbacks | @12SportsAZ pic.twitter.com/VWUT8HmqmB — Jake García (@Jake_M_Garcia) March 18, 2026

Carroll switched back to his normal knob bat a couple of days ago while hitting in a minor league game.

"The axe bat was short lived," he said. Carroll had been using an axe handle bat to alleviate any pain in the hand. But he wasn't having any pain so returned to his normal bat.

Ironically, Carroll was not satisfied with hitting an opposite field homer, saying it told him what he needs to work on.

"Those are great, but I don't want to rely on those too much," he said. Carroll's focus is more on pulling the ball in the air.

The box score shows the D-backs rapped out 17 hits including five doubles and three homers. Alek Thomas got the six-run third inning started with a two-run blast to right-center that traveled 413 feet. Jorge Barrosa hit his second homer of spring, a long fly ball to right that just stayed fair.

Geraldo Perdomo had two hits, as did Carlos Santana, and backup catcher Aramis Garcia hit a two-run double. Nolan Arenado drew a 12-pitch walk and had an RBI double to go with his sac fly.

Merrill Kelly's Outing

Mar 18, 2026; Salt River Pima-Maricopa, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly (29) throws against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Prior to the game Manager Torey Lovullo said he'd like Merrill Kelly to touch the third inning and get near 40 pitches. Through two innings, and despite some hard contact Kelly needed just 23 pitches.

He was told heading out for the third inning that he had 16 more pitches to work with. He got two outs on a double play and left the game after giving up his fifth base hit. That runner later came around to score after reliever Joe Ross loaded the bases and gave up a grand slam.

Kelly's line was 2.2 IP, five hits and two earned runs. He didn't walk or strike out anybody. He ended up throwing 36 pitches in all, 28 for strikes. He used all six of his pitches, including our and two-seam fastballs, changeup, cutter, and slider.

Kelly said he was feeling under the weather at the start of the day and was happy just to get his work in. His velocity was down a bit to start the inning, but climbed back over 91 by the end of the outing.

Kelly was asked which pitches he felt good about and what needed more work. He spoke at length about the curveball.

"I'm always conscious of the curveball, always trying to make sure I can get the curveball in a spot that limits the damage, especially with two strikes," he said. "I've been notoriously bad at getting the curveball below the zone."

"I've gotten hurt on it throughout my career, so that's not just this year but an emphasis this year on trying to work north to south with that pitch and trying to get it in a spot to get some swing and miss or weak contact with two strikes. Threw a couple pretty good ones today, a couple of not so good ones," Kelly said.

Kelly did not get any swing-and-miss on his curve. There were three balls put in play, two of them hard-hit.

Kelly also said that he expects to begin the year on the injured list. For Kelly's full return timeline, check out Alex D'Agostino's article.

Juan Morillo, Taylor Clarke, and Paul Sewald all pitched scoreless, hitless relief. Morillo struck out three batters.

Kade Strowd was not effective, giving up three runs on two homers. He also walked two batters and could not complete his inning, recording just two outs. His spring ERA is up to 10.57.