Diamondbacks Become First MLB Team to Launch Bold Reuse Reusable Cup Program
The Arizona Diamondbacks will introduce a reusable cup program at Chase Field, as a part of a new partnership with Bold Reuse, alongside hospitality partner Levy, according to a team press release.
In an effort to promote sustainability, fans sitting in the Bar-S All-You-Can-Eat Seats will be provided free, unlimited Pepsi product beverages in reusable cups. After the game, cups can be placed in labeled return bins, to be collected, sanitized and reused at the next game.
This initiative will become the first Bold Reuse program in an Arizona major league stadium, and the D-backs will be the first team in Major League Baseball to provide Bold Reuse drinkware.
“At the Arizona Diamondbacks, we are dedicated to leading in sustainable sports practices,” said D-backs President, CEO & General Partner Derrick Hall in the press release. “Our partnership with Bold Reuse and Pepsi is a major step toward reducing waste and promoting environmental stewardship. By introducing sanitized, reusable drinkware at Chase Field, we enhance the fan experience and set new sustainability standards in sports.”
Bold Reuse began operations in Arizona this year, following a grant from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality, and are a company committed to reducing single-use waste and waste sent to landfills.
"We are excited to partner with the Diamondbacks as the first MLB team and the first major league sports team in the state to implement reuse," said Heather Watkins, Co-founder of Bold Reuse. "With our wash hub only minutes away from Chase Field, we look forward to working together to reduce waste and strengthen reuse opportunities in downtown Phoenix."
PepsiCo themselves are sponsoring the initiative as a part of its pep+ efforts to increase sustainability, with a goal to present 20% of beverages in reusable products by the year 2030. This program will continue through the remainder of the 2024 season.