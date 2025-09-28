Diamondbacks' Brutal Season Ends on Sour Note
The Arizona Diamondbacks fell flat for a third straight game. After being eliminated from playoff contention on Friday and stifled Saturday, the D-backs ended their 2025 season on a down note, getting blown out by the San Diego Padres by a score of 12-4 to end their 162-game season.
Arizona's quest for a .500 or better record will come to an end. They'll finish 2025 with an 80-82 record, missing the postseason for the second straight year.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Brandon Pfaadt Knocked Around
Right-hander Brandon Pfaadt struggled on Sunday. A strong showing would have been an encouraging sign as the D-backs look toward 2026, but it was not to be.
Pfaadt was shelled in the first inning, giving up three straight singles and a pair of doubles before recording an out. The Padres plated five runs in the frame.
Pfaadt threw a 1-2-3 second, but allowed a leadoff homer to Manny Machado to begin the bottom of the third. Arizona's right-hander left after just four innings, allowing eight runs (seven earned) on six hits.
Pfaadt signed a five-year, $45 million extension in the offseason, but will post an ugly 5.12 ERA for the 2025 season. In 17 home starts, he posted a 3.24 ERA, but threw to a 7.71 figure in 16 road starts (H/T Alex Weiner on X/Twitter).
Pfaadt has had some of his most impressive outings this season, but has also had some of his uglier starts. The D-backs are counting on him to be a contributor to a thinned-out rotation in the coming seasons.
After a hit-by-pitch and fielding error, Pfaadt was lifted with no outs in the fifth in favor of Philip Abner. Abner suffered his first poor appearance of his major league career, getting two outs while allowing both inherited runners to score and one run of his own.
Juan Morillo finished the frame. After the fifth was finally over, San Diego led 9-2.
John Curtiss threw a scoreless sixth. Brandyn Garcia gave up three runs in the seventh, only getting two outs. Bryce Jarvis threw 1.1 scoreless to finish the game.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Offense Flat Again
The D-backs' offense could not garner much traction for the second straight game. Ketel Marte homered to lead the game off from the DH spot, taking his 28th long ball deep to left field.
A Jordan Lawlar walk, Geraldo Perdomo single and Tim Tawa RBI groundout plated Arizona's second run.
In the ninth inning, Perdomo reached a career milestone. He had been dropped to third in the order in the hopes of allowing him an opportunity to reach 100 RBI (needing only one) on the season.
With one out, Lawlar doubled to put runners at second and third with one out for Perdomo, who brought in his hundredth on a ground ball fielding error. He will finish with a round 100.
James McCann went 2-for-5. Lawlar went 2-for-4 with a double and walk.