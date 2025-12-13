Ketel Marte Makes Decision on World Baseball Classic

The trade rumors might still be swirling at full strength, but there's another storyline involving Arizona Diamondbacks All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte.

On Friday, insider Héctor Gómez broke the news that Marte will be playing for the Dominican Republic national team in the 2026 World Baseball Classic. The decision does not come as a surprise.

Marte is now the third member of the D-backs to make such a decision, joining Geraldo Perdomo as a teammate on the Dominican National Team, while fellow star Corbin Carroll will play for Team USA.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte will Play in 2026 WBC

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Ketel Marte (4) scoops up a ground ball against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field in Phoenix, on Sept. 24, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Marte, the three-time All-Star and 2023 NLC MVP, was a no-brainer to join the tournament. In 2025, despite dealing with injuries and some external noise, Marte turned in a 4.6 fWAR year, hitting .283/.376/.517 and crushing 28 homers.

He's been the model of consistent stardom for the past several seasons with the D-backs, emerging as a true superstar over the course of multiple All-Star berths, Silver Slugger awards, and a third-place MVP finish.

He's been one of the driving forces behind Arizona's return to relevance and their high-octane World Series run back in 2023.

Of course, Marte's name has been one of the most prominent this offseason, as some expect the D-backs to trade him for a high-end haul.

That process appears to still be in the rumor phase, although there have been some reported discussions about potential packages.

Mike Hazen and the D-backs' front office knows that his value could be the only way for them to fill the wealth of roster needs this offseason — and are therefore listening to offers — but a Marte trade would not be their first choice.

"It's hard to know exactly where everything stands. I still think we're in a similar spot where, listening to teams come in as the free agency situation changes, that has changed how people have reacted in the trade market, probably not just with us, but with us in some specific cases. I'm sure that will continue," Hazen told AZCentral's Nick Piecoro.

But with all the trade rumors aside, there's still a positive festivity to the international tournament that is the WBC. Seeing members of the D-backs play hard and compete for their home countries will be a thrill, regardless.

