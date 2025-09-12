D-backs Begin Crucial Series with Tough Pitching Matchup
The Arizona Diamondbacks don't have much time left if they want to make any sort of improbable postseason run. It all starts with a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins, beginning Friday at 5:10 p.m. MST.
The Twins are the weakest opponent left on Arizona's schedule. After the upcoming three-game set with the AL Central's fourth-place squad, the D-backs will face the Giants, Phillies, Dodgers and Padres. Good luck.
The momentum to get to the postseason begins now. Though the Twins are a mere 64-82, they'll be throwing some of their toughest arms at Arizona.
Arizona Diamondbacks vs Minnesota Twins Pitching Matchup
RHP Brandon Pfaadt (5.18 ERA) vs RHP Pablo Lopez (2.84 ERA)
Brandon Pfaadt pitched a stellar bounce-back start in his most recent appearance, allowing just one earned run while punching out seven against the Boston Red Sox. Pfaadt has had a rough up-and-down season, balancing blowups with impressive performances.
He's lacked consistency, but has an opportunity to stack back-to-back Quality Starts. If the D-backs want to win a necessary series, it'll have to start with their rotation.
Right-hander Pablo Lopez is making just his second start since coming off the IL with a shoulder strain, but he's been extremely effective in the small sample size of 2025.
Over 66.1 innings, Lopez has thrown to a 2.84 ERA. He pitched six innings of two-run baseball in his return debut, appearing to be free of rust.
Lopez throws a mid-90s four-seam, a hard changeup and a sweeper most of the time. He also mixes in an occasional curveball and sinker.
The sweeper, curve and sinker have all been hit well under .200 by opposing batters this season, while the changeup has been his "weakest" offering (.439 slug against). He's been worth +8 Pitching Run Value per Statcast, and has been excellent at limiting walks and hard contact.
Diamondbacks vs Twins Lineup
Diamondbacks vs Twins Bullpens
With the off day Thursday, neither club's bullpen is exceptionally taxed. The D-backs turned to Jake Woodford and Andrew Saalfrank on Wednesday to lock down a close 5-3 win over the Giants.
The Twins are one of the few teams with a bullpen that has had comparable struggles to Arizona. They sport a 4.68 bullpen ERA, ranking 25th in MLB — two spots above the D-backs' 4.80 figure at 27th.
Right-hander Justin Topa has served as Minnesota's closer since the trade of Jhoan Duran. Topa has a 3.90 ERA and is 4-for-8 in saves this year.