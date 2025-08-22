Diamondbacks DFA Long-Tenured Catcher
The Arizona Diamondbacks were faced with a tough decision with regard to their catching depth, and it appears they've decided which direction they want to go.
On Friday, MLB.com's Steve Gilbert reported that long-tenured catcher Jose Herrera has been designated for assignment, with the purpose of clearing a roster spot for the imminent return of Gabriel Moreno.
No official roster move to activate Moreno has been made as of this writing. Diamondbacks On SI will continue to report the latest.
Arizona Diamondbacks DFA Jose Herrera
Herrera, meanwhile, was the longest-tenured member of the D-backs' organization. The switch-hitting catcher was signed by Arizona as a free agent all the way back in 2013.
Herrera has never had much success at the plate — at least, at the major league level — but he's been through some of the best and worst of times with manager Torey Lovullo and the D-backs.
Throughout his four major league seasons, Herrera has hit an even .200, but slugged just .259, making up a .539 career OPS. In the minor leagues, he has a career .716 OPS.
He's always been on the light-hitting end, but provided some stability and was a serviceable backup when called upon.
But throughout the 2025 season, it was clear Arizona would have to make a very tough decision.
Gold Glove star Gabriel Moreno has been on the Injured List since June 19 after he was struck on the hand with an errant pitch and suffered a hairline fracture to his index finger.
To account for depth, the D-backs signed former All-Star veteran backstop James McCann. McCann immediately began to split time with Herrera, and put forward a much higher level of success offensively.
For 2025, McCann is hitting .247/.337/.403, while Herrera has hit just .187/.285/.259 in 204 plate appearances.
Manager Torey Lovullo has often praised Herrera's ability to put up professional-caliber at-bats, but the overall results simply haven't been there.
Herrera had good relationships with the D-backs' pitching staff and clubhouse, but the decision comes as little surprise.
Arizona already had three catchers on the major league roster (including Adrian Del Castillo), and one player would have had to be the casualty.
With a young star in Moreno, who admittedly has somewhat of a tendency to miss games with injury, the D-backs are opting to stick with the reliable veteran presence in McCann to back him up.
Herrera may remain with the organization if he passes through waivers unclaimed.