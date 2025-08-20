Diamondbacks Gabriel Moreno Has Great Game in Rehab Assignment
All three of the Arizona Diamondbacks affiliates that played on Tuesday lost their games. The Amarillo Sod Poodles game was canceled due to inclement weather and will be made up as part of a double-header on Wednesday
Gabriel Moreno, AJ Vukovich Shine in Reno Aces 6-5 Loss
Gabriel Moreno hit the first homer of his rehab assignment and also collected two singles. He' is 7-for-17 at the plate and has three doubles to go with the homer.
The Gold Glove catcher also threw out a baserunner, showing that his fractured index finger is fully healed. Moreno is expected to catch again on Wednesday and then return to the Diamondbacks and be activated for Friday's game against the Cincinnati Reds.
AJ Vukovich stayed hot with another homer, his 18th of the year, and Matt Mervis added a blast of his own. But it wasn't enough to win the game as the Aces bullpen had an eighth inning meltdown, allowing four runs to blow a 4-2 lead.
Newly acquired lefty Brandyn Garcia pitched hitless, scoreless baseball for the sixth and seventh innings. But he was sent back out for his third inning of work for the first time this year, and he walked the bases loaded. All three runners came around to score on a couple of two-out singles off Austin Pope.
Hillsboro Hops Waste Ashton Izzi's Strong Start in 7-2 Loss
Ashton Izzi pitched a far better game than his final line showed. After allowing a solo homer in the first inning, he cruised through the next five without allowing a run on just one single and one walk.
Izzii came back out for the seventh inning and got two quick outs before surrendering three straight singles and a run. He left the game with the score tied 2-2
An error and three base hits followed, as two of the inherited runners came home to score. Izzi's final line was 6.2 IP, 5 hits, 4 runs, 2 earned runs, 1 walk, 3 K's, and 1 HR allowed.
He was incredibly efficient, needing just 79 pitches, 49 for strikes to record the 20 outs. It was the first outing this year he's gotten an out in the seventh inning.
The 21-year old right-hander was acquired from the Mariners in the Josh Naylor trade. In four starts, 18.2 innings in the D-backs system he has a 2.89 ERA with a 4.32 FIP, including six walks, 18 strikeouts, and two homers.
Jansel Luis collected three more hits, making it six straight multi-hit games. He's 14 for 23 during this stretch. That's raised his season average up to .304/.339/.414.
Luis doesn't walk much, nor hit with much power, yet. Listed at 6' and 170 pounds, there is still room for the 20 year to add some bulk and power to his base.
Luis is ranked 14th by MLB Pipeline on the D-backs top 30 list. He has played 42 games at second base, 25 at third, and five at shortstop.
Visalia Rawhide Make Six Errors in 9-3 Loss
Kayson Cunninghaml, the D-backs first round pick in this year's draft, singled on a line drive up the middle for his first professional base hit. He went 1-for-5 with three strikeouts and five men left on base.
Cunningham, playing shortstop, made throwing errors on back to back plays in the first inning, leading to a run. He also made a fielding error in a two-run fifth inning. It was part of a six error day for the Rawhide, as four of the nine runs scored by Rancho Cucamonga were unearned.
JD Dix had two hits and a walk, upping his batting average to .278, and his OBP to .394. He has a 118 wRC+ in Class A, meaning the 19 year old has been roughly 18% better than the league average hitter. The average position player age in the league is 21.3 years old.