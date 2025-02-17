Diamondbacks DFA Reliever, Make Signing Official
On Monday, the Diamondbacks officially signed the right-handed reliever, Kendall Graveman. In a corresponding move, righty reliever Seth Martinez was designated for assignment. The 40-man roster is now full at 40.
Martinez, an Arizona native and former ASU Sun Devil, was one of the earliest moves made by the D-backs this offseason. Arizona claimed the righty off waivers from the Astros on November 4.
His 3.59 ERA with the Houston Astros in 2024 earned him what appeared to be an opportunity to pitch some relatively significant innings for Arizona. Just this week, Diamondbacks On SI's Jack Sommers caught up with Martinez about what it meant to potentially suit up in his home state.
Related Content: Former ASU Starter Prepared to Suit Up for the Diamondbacks
But instead, it appears the middle relief bridge role will go to Graveman instead. Graveman pitched to a 3.12 ERA in 2023 and 3.18 ERA in 2022, and profiles somewhat stronger than Martinez, though they both came over from a Houston bullpen that's been consistently strong in recent years.
Graveman does have more high-leverage experience, with 24 career saves against Martinez's two saves in four years.
While general manager Mike Hazen has expressed his desire to add a high-leverage reliever with closing experience, it seems that for the moment that intention has been put on hold, with names like Justin Martinez, A.J. Puk and others competing for the closer's role.
Martinez may still remain with the organization, but will have to find his way up from the minor leagues system if he wants to make an impact on the Diamondbacks' roster.
Stay tuned to Diamondacks On SI for more continued coverage of Spring Training.