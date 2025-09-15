Diamondbacks DFA Veteran Pitcher, Call Up Flamethrower
On Monday, the Arizona Diamondbacks made a bullpen roster move. Right-hander Anthony DeSclafani was designated for assignment, paving the way for right-handed flamethrower Juan Morillo to be recalled from Triple-A.
DeSclafani had just returned from injury, but will likely end his D-backs tenure here unless he clears waivers.
Morillo will earn another chance in Arizona's big-league bullpen. He's been one of the more intriguing arms of 2025 despite his inconsistency.
Arizona Diamondbacks DFA Anthony DeSclafani
DeSclafani was one of Arizona's many long relief options, but had stepped into a starting role once Merrill Kelly was traded to the Texas Rangers.
DeSclafani made three starts before going down on the Injured List with a thumb injury. He exhibited varying levels of success as both a starter and reliever, earning two bulk saves and making one scoreless start.
Once he went down with injury, Nabil Crismatt took his spot. Crismatt's 2.70 ERA over six starts has been a clear upgrade, sending DeSclafani back to the bullpen upon his return.
DeSclafani made two more relief appearances on September 8 and 14, but allowed six runs over 5.2 innings in those outings. He surrendered five home runs in that span.
The D-backs are comfortable with the rotation job being done by Crismatt, and have enough options to provide length out of the bullpen for the time being.
Arizona Diamondbacks Recall Juan Morillo
Meanwhile, Morillo will have another opportunity to dial in and compete at the major league level. Morillo's stuff is electric, with a hard slider and a fastball that touches triple digits. Of course, throwing strikes has been a predictably tough ask for the flamethrower.
Morillo has been up and down several times in 2025, displaying generally mixed results. At times, he's been extremely effective, though he's also struggled to keep runners off the basepaths.
He's pitched to a 4.55 major league ERA over 31.2 innings. He's struck out 32, but has walked an eye-popping 20 batters.
In his last appearance, Morillo loaded the bases without recording an out in the ninth inning of a tie game against the Milwaukee Brewers — one in which Arizona would ultimately be walked off. He was sent down to Triple-A the next day.
He's been very effective at the minor league level, pitching to a 2.57 ERA in 21 innings for the Aces. He's struck out 20 and walked nine.
The Diamondbacks continue to search for contributions from their young, thin pool of relievers.