Veteran Reliever's D-backs Tenure Ended on Ugly Note

The Arizona Diamondbacks went through one of the more arduous seasons in recent history in 2025, dealing with a plethora of injuries and underperforming expectations across the board by a wide margin.

In particular, Arizona's bullpen underwent a high amount of turnover due to injuries and rough performances by various members.

One short-tenured arm that pitched a small amount for the D-backs was veteran right-handed reliever Jeff Brigham. Brigham's final major league appearance with Arizona was one that fans would like to forget — in more ways than one.

Arizona Diamondbacks 2025 Player Review: Jeff Brigham

Brigham signed a minor league deal with the D-backs in December of 2024, with the idea of providing minor league depth more than anything else.

He spent the first month of the season in Triple-A, then was called up at the end of May. Brigham made two successful relief appearances in the majors, pitching three total scoreless innings while allowing three hits and one walk, but was never utilized in a heavy or leverage bullpen role.

On June 7 he recorded one out. But on June 9, things got ugly.

It was a 4-0 lead for the Diamondbacks at home against the Seattle Mariners. Closer Justin Martinez was blowing through the Mariners' order. The flamethrower got two outs, but then lost the final batter, and immediately motioned to trainers — he would eventually need Tommy John Surgery.

Brigham was summoned to get the final out of the game and secure the game. But he couldn't. He gave up four hits and three earned runs — including a homer — and was pulled without getting an out.

Seattle went on to tie the game to force extra innings, and Josh Naylor was eventually forced to play hero with a walk-off grand slam for the D-backs — against his future team.

But that would be the beginning of the end for Brigham. He was sent back to the minors, then spent two separate stints on the Triple-A IL. He was eventually designated for assignment, and later released on August 12.

Jeff Brigham: 2026 Outlook

Brigham isn't much of a reunion candidate. The Diamondbacks direly need quality relief additions this offseason, and the veteran righty was not able to carve out a role in Arizona's bullpen.

He'll likely have to continue his career elsewhere.

