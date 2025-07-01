D-backs Star Named 'Obvious' Trade Fit for AL West Team
The Arizona Diamondbacks continue to hover around a confusing .500 mark. Entering the month of the Trade Deadline, they sit at 42-42. The question remains: are they buyers or sellers?
If they do choose to sell, slugging third baseman Eugenio Suárez is undoubtedly one of their most valuable assets.
Suárez crushed his 26th homer of the season in Monday night's win over the Giants. He's hitting to a .257/.324/.570 slash, good for an .894 OPS and 142 wRC+.
On Tuesday, MLB Network's Jon Morosi said Suárez is an "abundantly obvious" fit to return to one of his former teams in the AL West.
Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suárez Could Be Trade Fit for Mariners
Morosi, speaking on MLB Central, said Suárez would be a perfect fit to return to the club he recently spent two seasons with — the Seattle Mariners.
"The number of teams that have a clear need of third base and are definite contenders and buyers is sort of small right now. That actually works against the potential of a Suárez deal. But the one team that I think is a clear fit, abundantly obvious fit: the Seattle Mariners," Morosi said.
"They had him once before. He helped to make the playoffs several years ago. They've had a young third baseman in Ben Williamson playing the position. But Williamson has just one home run so far this season. So they've not gotten a lot of power there.
"So that Mariners-D-backs link... that, to me, is the clearest one," Morosi continued.
Suárez's time in Seattle was somewhat less productive than his tenure (so far) with the Diamondbacks.
Between the 2022 and 2023 seasons, the slugger hit just .234, although he did manage 53 homers in 312 games. He's surpassed that homer total by three in 240 games with the D-backs.
Granted, T-Mobile Park in Seattle is the least hitter-friendly park in baseball, and one of the tougher parks to homer in. But outside of star catcher Cal Raleigh, the Mariners do not have much to speak of in the power department.
The question for the Diamondbacks simply becomes whether or not dealing one of their heaviest hitters is worth the potential return, and if they'll be forced to sell off assets, rather than add to their roster.
GM Mike Hazen and manager Torey Lovullo have both expressed desire to buy, rather than sell, but that will be dictated by the market, as well as whether or not the D-backs can climb back into true contention.
Arizona remains four games back of a Wild Card berth despite their recent four-game skid. The Mariners, meanwhile, have clawed back into the third AL Wild Card slot, 2.5 games ahead of the Angels.
"The D-backs are now faced with a very difficult calculation," Morosi said. "Do you go for it when you've got three quality teams above you? Or do you take a look at Eugenio Suárez, realize he is probably the best power-hitter in the game who is on an expiring contract, and see what you can get for him?"