Are Diamondbacks Preparing a Thanksgiving Surprise?

The Arizona Diamondbacks are facing a difficult offseason in which they wish to improve their roster with limited payroll. Expected to reduce payroll from their franchise-record 2025 levels, they are likely to be more dependent on trades to upgrade their roster.

In years past, there have been multiple instances where the first trade of the offseason came early in the process. Could a trade be imminent this year prior to Thanksgiving?

Diamondbacks Make 3 Trades One Day Before Thanksgiving

Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen during spring training workouts at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick near Scottsdale on Feb. 20, 2024. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Since Mike Hazen took over as General Manager of the D-backs in 2016 he has made three trades on the Wednesday just before Thanksgiving. Trade dates and info derived from Baseball-Reference.

• November 23, 2016 (One Day before Thanksgiving)



Traded Zac Curtis, Mitch Haniger and Jean Segura to the Seattle Mariners. Received Ketel Marte and Taijuan Walker.

This was the first major trade of the Mike Hazen era, and still arguably his best. Ketel Marte has become a franchise icon, and one of the best players ever to put on a Diamondbacks uniform.

He has finished in the top five of the MVP race twice, made three All-Star teams, and won two silver sluggers.

• November 26, 2021 (One day before Thanksgiving!)



Traded Ronny Simon to the Tampa Bay Rays. Received Jordan Luplow.

This turned out to be a minor trade. Luplow was brought in to be a platoon outfielder from the right side. He struggled to a .174 batting average and .634 OPS in 234 PA, albeit with 11 home runs.

• November 22, 2023 (One Day before Thanksgiving)



Traded Carlos Vargas and Seby Zavala to the Seattle Mariners. Received Eugenio Suárez.

The trade to bring Eugenio Suarez to Arizona turned out to be a home run for Mike Hazen, both literally and figuratively. Suarez recovered from a poor first half in 2024 to produce a monster second half and end up with a 30-homer, 100-RBI season.

He followed that up by launching 36 more homers for the D-backs prior to a deadline trade to the Mariners in 2025. The ever popular Suarez is a free agent heading into 2026.

One More Early Trade

• November 17, 2022 (One week before thanksgiving)



Traded Cooper Hummel to the Seattle Mariners. Received Kyle Lewis.

The trade to bring in Kyle Lewis took place a week before Thanksgiving. Unfortunately Lewis' injury issues never resolved, making it impossible for him to produce up to his potential.

Could a trade be coming before Thanksgiving this year? That's impossible to say for sure, but D-backs fans would be wise to keep checking the pages of this website for the latest updates on all the offseason developments for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Arizona Diamondbacks Latest News