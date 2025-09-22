D-backs Face Dodgers Pitching Gauntlet in Playoff Push
When the Arizona Diamondbacks' front office made the decision to sell at the July 31 trade deadline, offloading most of their players on expiring contracts, they had a 51-58 record. Mired in poor play, devastated by injuries, and struggling emotionally, the team seemed to be disintegrating.
General manager Mike Hazen addressed the team on August 1, and told the young players and veterans that remained that it was up to them to prove they were viable candidates for the 2026 roster.
Improbably, almost impossibly, they head into the final week of the season having gone 28-18 since the deadline, and are still alive in the NL Wild Card chase. They are playing a brand of baseball reminiscent of their 2023 run to the World Series.
Arizona Diamondbacks in the Standings
The D-backs are just one game behind the Cincinnati Reds and the New York Mets for the third NL Wild Card spot. The Reds hold the tiebreaker over Arizona and New York.
The D-backs need to finish one full game ahead of Cincinnati to get in. If they tie the Mets, and the Reds fall back, Arizona will be in due to a better divisional record, but only if they're at least tied with New York.
The Dodgers meanwhile have already clinched at least a Wild Card spot. They hold a three-game lead over the San Diego Padres in the NL West.
It's very possible, perhaps even likely, that the Diamondbacks could suffer the indignity of seeing the Dodgers celebrate a division title at Chase Field.
Diamondbacks and Dodgers Pitching Matchups
Shohei Ohtani has taken some time to get stretched out, but he's mostly throwing four or five innings at this point in the season.
He is coming off five no-hit, scoreless innings in his last start, and has allowed just one run in his last 13.2 innings pitched. He's struck out 19, walked only four and given up five hits in that span. He's dominating.
Brandon Pfaadt is coming off his first ever complete game shutout on September 17 against the Giants. He allowed just one hit and one walk in that game.
This will be Pfaadt's fourth start against LA this year. He's pitched much better at home in 2025, and when he faced the Dodgers at Chase Field on May 8, he shut them out for six innings.
As great a pitcher as Blake Snell is, the Diamondbacks have had a lot of success against him in recent years.
They beat him on August 29 when he gave up three runs in 5.1 innings. Over his last five starts against Arizona he's 2-2 with a 4.50 ERA. He hasn't been scored upon in either of his last two outings however, spanning 13 innings.
Ryne Nelson did not have his best stuff in his most recent outing, but made it through five innings, giving up just two runs.
He faced the Dodgers on May 20, and took a no-decision in that game as well, going five innings and allowing one run. In six career games, including three starts, Nelson has thrown 29 innings against the Dodgers and given up five runs for a microscopic 1.55 ERA.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto is having the type of season that might garner at least a few first place votes in the Cy Young award.
While that's unlikely this year, he's still going to get plenty of consideration. The star Japanese pitcher has also answered questions about durability this year after making just 18 starts and throwing 90 innings last year.
This will be Yamamoto's fourth starts against Arizona this year. The D-backs beat him in that May 8 game when he faced Pfaadt, scoring five runs in five innings off him. But in two games in Dodger Stadium he threw 14 innings and allowed just one run.
Zac Gallen is making his 33rd and last start of the regular season.
It could also possibly be his last start as a Diamondback. His resurgence since the trade deadline plus his durability has him back on track for a six-figure, multi-year deal in free agency this offseason.
Gallen went seven innings against the Phillies in a win on September 20. In 10 starts since the trade deadline he's 6-2 with a 2.83 ERA, albeit with a 3.76 FIP.
This will be his fourth start versus the Dodgers this year. A six-inning shutout effort on August 29 is part of his hot streak. He was hit hard in the other two outings however.