Diamondbacks Fall to Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers in Glendale
The Arizona Diamondbacks fell to their NL West rival Los Angeles Dodgers by a score of 6-2 on Monday in Glendale. They were out-hit 9-5.
The Diamondbacks were set up with an early deficit from the get-go, as right-hander John Curtiss was unable to finish the first inning. Curtiss, who had been pitching exceptionally well this spring so far, understandably struggled against Shohei Ohtani and the top of the Dodgers' major league lineup.
It went double, single, double for Curtiss to open the game, with Ohtani, Tommy Edman and Freddie Freeman all racking up base hits and giving LA a 2-0 lead. Teoscar Hernandez was then hit by a pitch. A walk later, and Curtiss was pulled after collecting just two outs on 27 pitches.
The D-backs' offense picked up a pair of singles and a walk off Yoshinobu Yamamoto in the second inning, but ultimately left them stranded. Arizona only managed four hits, a walk and one run off Yamamoto over five innings.
The D-backs' bullpen had a rough day in general. Drey Jameson allowed his first run of the Cactus League (though he did top 101 MPH on his fastball and force Ohtani to ground out). Righty Listher Sosa allowed two hits and two runs, and Roman Angelo surrendered two hits and a run in two innings.
However, Bryce Jarvis tossed a scoreless inning with three strikeouts. Scott McGough might have had the best day of any D-backs' arm, striking out Ohtani on three pitches, and needing just 14 total to strike out the top three Dodgers hitters in order.
There wasn't much from the D-backs in the way of scoring, although catcher Gabriel Moreno belted a 108 MPH single off Yamamoto in the fourth, and followed it up with a solo home run off left-hander Jack Dreyer in the sixth.
But after that homer, that was it from Arizona's offense. The Diamondbacks will face the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday at Salt River Fields.