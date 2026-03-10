Diamondbacks Celebrate Historic Charity Milestone

On Monday, the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrated a historic charity milestone. Arizona, through their "D-backs Give Back" program, have eclipsed the $100 million giving mark.

"The D-backs and Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation have earned a place among professional sports’ most impactful philanthropic organizations in fewer than three decades, reaching a historic milestone of $100 Million In Giving through their signature “D-backs Give Back” approach and investment in communities across Arizona," the official press release from the team reads.

Arizona Diamondbacks Reach $100 million in Charity

Monday's event included a red-carpet celebration that honored more than 100 nonprofit organizations. Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs also proclaimed March 9 an annual "D-backs Give Back Day" to recognize Arizona's efforts in the community.

“This $100 Million In Giving milestone reflects the generosity, commitment and passion of our ownership, players, employees, community & corporate partners, and fans,” said Derrick Hall, D-backs President, CEO & General Partner.

“Together, we have built a model of legacy impact that extends far beyond the game. I am grateful to Governor Hobbs for ensuring our commitment to this wonderful state is forever celebrated with D-backs Give Back Day on March 9. We are just getting started, with today’s milestone serving as a foundation for the next generation of $100 Million In Giving.”

The Diamomdbacks' giving efforts include:

More than $100 million in charitable giving statewide

More than $12.8 million awarded through the Ken Kendrick Grand Slam Awards

More than $7 million distributed through the Derrick Hall President’s Circle Grants

46 baseball and softball fields built or renovated across Arizona through the Mike Kennedy 'Diamonds Back' Field Building Program

Six Kendrick Family Fields constructed to expand youth access to sports

D-backs Give Back Youth Jersey Program, the largest youth jersey program in professional sports

More than 25 consecutive years of sustained philanthropic investment

"The Diamondbacks’ impact has grown exponentially in recent years to a record-setting 2025 with $13.2 million raised and $7.2 million distributed in charitable support, marking the most impactful year in franchise history," the release continued.

"This pinnacle achievement is a blueprint for community impact and giving, reflecting a sustained, scalable philanthropic model embedded into the organization’s identity. In a nod to the origin of the franchise, March 9 will now be doubly celebrated as the day Arizona was awarded a professional baseball team in and serve as an annual reminder of the franchise’s immense community impact."

The Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation was established in 1996, a year prior to the founding of the club itself.

"While surpassing $100 million marks a significant achievement, the D-backs and Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation view the milestone as a foundation for the future as it works toward the next chapter of $100 Million in impact and community engagement across Arizona," said the release.