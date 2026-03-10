D-backs Provide Update on Lawlar, Waldschmidt After Scary Collision

The Arizona Diamondbacks nearly suffered a massive blow to their outfield on Tuesday. In the seventh inning of a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, right-hander Jonathan Loaisiga gave up a sharp fly ball to left-center field.

Center fielder Jordan Lawlar and left fielder Ryan Waldschmidt converged on the ball, with Lawlar flying over rapidly from center. In a moment of poor communication, the two collided. Waldschmidt made the catch for the first out of the inning.

But Diamondbacks fans everywhere held their breath as the former No. 1 prospect and current No. 1 prospect picked themselves up off the ground. Following the game, manager Torey Lovullo provided a relieving update: both outfielders were alright.

"All good. They're both young outfielders, one in particular is a new outfielder," Lovullo said (via Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports 98.7).

Arizona Diamondbacks' Outfielders Avoid Disaster

Mar 10, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jordan Lawlar against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Lovullo addressed the communication between the two outfielders, both of whom have had exceptional performances this spring training. Lovullo put the ownership more on Lawlar, who is still becoming accustomed to center field defense after converting from an infield role in previous seasons.

"I think in Lawlar's case, he's got to really clear everybody out of there and call it for a good 60 feet," Lovullo said.

"They're closing in on each other quickly, just keep calling it until you catch the ball. That's the mindset. I think he was calling it a couple times, and [Waldschmidt] didn't necessarily hear him.

"So a good lesson to be learned; we got away with potential disaster. Both guys are just fine," Lovullo said.

Outside of the defensive misstep, Lawlar provided the lone offensive highlight for Arizona in their 4-1 loss to the Dodgers. In the first inning, facing right-hander Tyler Glasnow, Lawlar crushed a fastball inside for a 382-foot homer, traveling nearly 104 MPH off the bat.

It was his fourth of Cactus League play. Lawlar is showing signs of growth, both in attacking same-handed pitching and hitting off-speed pitches. The former No. 1 prospect is facing a crucial 2026 season, no longer carrying prospect status.

Waldschmidt, meanwhile, had been making a case for the opening day roster with a sturdy offensive and defensive performance in the Cactus League to this point but was recently reassigned to minor league camp, ending his bid for an MLB role.

As disappointing as it may have been, Waldschmidt has yet to play an inning at the Triple-A level, and could still use some development. The talent is there, and it would not be surprising to see him called up at some point in 2026.