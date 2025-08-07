Diamondbacks' Fan-Favorite Giveaway Returns to Chase Field
The Arizona Diamondbacks may be struggling to win games at their current pace, but there is still at least one good reason left to come to Chase Field this upcoming series against the Colorado Rockies.
The Diamondbacks are off on Thursday, but will return to action for the final three-game set of their homestand before heading back out on the road.
One of the most beloved giveaways in baseball will return in the upcoming series at Chase Field for Saturday's game, but the fan festivities won't end there.
Arizona Diamondbacks Offering Fan-Favorite Promotions
Friday, August 8 vs Rockies: Faith and Family Night
Come for a night of faith and family presented by Chick-Fil-A, with a concert by 10-time Grammy-nominated artist Tauren Wells.
Limited concert field passes and Meet & Greet opportunities are available at dbacks.com/faith.
Saturday, August 9 vs Colorado Rockies: Star Wars Night & Corbin Carroll Bobblehead giveaway
On August 9, fans are urged to come to the ballpark for the return of one of the most popular promotional giveaway events. Star Wars night comes back to Chase Field, with a giveaway fans won't want to miss.
The first 20,000 fans in attendance will receive a free rebel pilot Corbin Carroll bobblehead. No special purchase is necessary, though supplies will be extremely limited and in high demand.
"In a ballpark far, far away (or just in Downtown Phoenix) special giveaways and postgame concerts for fans are just a reach away during the Diamondbacks’ next homestand which features fan-favorite Star Wars Night and a Corbin Carroll Rebel Pilot Bobble giveaway, courtesy of Cox, for the first 20,000 fans on Saturday, August 9..." Reads the official press release from the team.
Sunday, August 10 vs Colorado Rockies: Jewish Community Day
"The D-backs are celebrating Jewish Community Day at the ballpark, and fans can get involved by purchasing a special Ticket Package which includes a D-backs Hebrew drawstring bag," the release reads.
"All fans will get the opportunity to try delicious treats from Fata Morgana Food Truck on the plaza, a national anthem performance from the Jewish Community Choir and a very special ceremonial first pitch from Holocaust survivor, Kathy Gross. Kathy’s early life was shattered by Nazi occupation, but now she shares her powerful story of survival, resilience and hope to help inspire others."
The Diamondbacks continue to offer plenty of opportunities for fans to celebrate their heritage and bring some some free items. Fans are urged to arrive early for all giveaways.