Diamondbacks Bring Back Can't-Miss Ballpark Deal

The Arizona Diamondbacks are bringing back one of the best deals in all of baseball this holiday season.

For a limited time, the D-backs' high-demand Ballpark Pass will be on sale — the perfect holiday gift for any D-backs-obssessed family or friends.

The deal can be accessed at this link, and will include any and all giveaways, postgame events and prime matchups — including Opening Day week.

The full description, courtesy of Arizona Diamondbacks Communications can be read in the official press release below:

Arizona Diamondbacks Offering Ballpark Pass Deal

"Start your holiday shopping off with a home run - the D-backs’ hugely popular Ballpark Pass is back and on sale now for a limited time only at dbacks.com/ballparkpass. This can’t-miss deal unlocks access to every 2026 home game, plus two exhibition matchups, at Chase Field all for just $299 - or less than $4 per game if you catch them all.

“The D-backs Ballpark Pass continues to showcase our long-standing commitment to affordability and delivering an exceptional fan experience,” said Derrick Hall, President, CEO & General Partner of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

“It’s become one of our most anticipated offerings, and we’re proud to bring it back during the holiday season so fans can share the joy of baseball—whether as a gift for someone else or a treat for themselves—at a tremendous value.”

"In addition to enjoying affordable D-backs baseball all season long, pass holders get access to convenient perks including the option to sit with friends, purchase additional guest passes, and upgrade their seats.

"The Ballpark Pass is available for a limited time only and can be purchased at dbacks.com/ballparkpass or through the MLB Ballpark App. During the season, pass holders will receive a text message each home series to opt-in to reserve seats.

"Mobile tickets will be delivered directly to their mobile device through the MLB Ballpark App. Pass holders should note that the Ballpark Pass is non-transferable."

2026 may seem like a daunting season, but there's no better way to show one's support than coming out to the ballpark to cheer on the D-backs this upcoming season.

Win or lose, it's always a good day to come to the ballpark for a $4 game. The Diamondbacks continue to offer some of the best, most accessible ways to watch baseball in person.

Arizona Diamondbacks On SI will continue to provide updates on promotions and ballpark events that may be of interest to fans.

