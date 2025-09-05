Diamondbacks Pick Up Former Brewers Pitcher
The Arizona Diamondbacks have made a roster move. Right-hander Elvin Rodríguez has been claimed off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles. Rodriguez will report to Triple-A Reno.
In a corresponding move, infielder and DH Pavin Smith was transferred to the 60-Day Injured List (strained left quad). Smith's season is now over.
Arizona Diamondbacks Claim Elvin Rodríguez
Rodriguez is just 27 years old, with scattered experience in the major leagues. He spent the majority of his 2025 MLB action with the Milwaukee Brewers, throwing 18.2 innings and allowing 18 runs in a hybrid long relief/starting role.
Rodriguez was signed out of the Dominican Republic in 2014 by the Los Angeles Angels, but spent his first two major league seasons with the Detroit Tigers and Tampa Bay Rays.
He pitched in the majors in 2022 and 2023 for Detroit and Tampa Bay, then pitched for the Yakult Swallows in Japan in 2024, throwing to a 1.80 ERA in 45 NPB innings.
He signed with the Brewers on a minor league deal, then was designated for assignment and subsequently claimed by the Orioles.
After one appearance with the Orioles' major league club, he was designated for assignment again on September 2, from which Arizona has now claimed him.
Rodriguez has yet to discover any amount of success at the major league level, with a career 9.40 ERA over just 52.2 innings. He posted a 4.46 ERA over 40.1 innings at the Triple-A level between Milwaukee and Baltimore's minor league systems.
Rodriguez primarily throws a mid-90s fastball and a slow looping curve. He also has a cutter, sweeper and changeup. Despite his poor overall results in the 2025 season, his curve has been slugged to a .286 clip by opposing batters, and hit at just a .214 rate.
Rodriguez provides length, and has been utilized as both a starter and long reliever. As of this writing, it's unknown what role the D-backs hope to see him fill in the minor leagues.
Arizona Diamondbacks Place Pavin Smith on 60-day IL
Smith has had a difficult 2025 in terms of injury. The left-handed half of Arizona's DH and first base platoon is hitting .258/.362/.434 with eight homers this season, but has missed a large portion of the year on the IL.
Smith went down with an oblique strain in Mid-April, and did not return until August 18. Upon his return, he lasted just eight games before exiting with a left quad strain. His season is now over.