Diamondbacks' First Baseman May Miss Rest of Season
The Arizona Diamondbacks may be without one of their first base options for the remainder of the 2025 regular season.
According to a recent report by MLB.com's Jacob Gurvis, first baseman Pavin Smith, who went on the 10-day IL with a left quad strain Friday, may miss the rest of the season.
In addition, Gurvis reported All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte has been dealing with right forearm fatigue, causing him to serve as the DH rather than playing second base. Blaze Alexander and Ildemaro Vargas have gotten each of the past two starts at second.
Related Content: How Diamondbacks' Blaze Alexander's Dream Came True
The D-backs also may see the return of key reliever Ryan Thompson sooner than later, with roster expanding September 1.
Arizona Diamondbacks Pavin Smith May Miss Rest of Season
Smith had made his return from the Injured List just eight games prior, after spending six weeks down with an Oblique injury.
He struggled to produce at the plate after returning, recording just one hit in his first 16 at-bats, but appeared to be finding his rhythm at the plate once again.
Smith produced back-to-back multi-hit games against the Brewers, but had to quickly exit the game after limping out of the box on August 27 after his second hit of the night.
The D-backs will now lose a key left-handed bat in their lineup (for the second time) for the foreseeable future, and perhaps the rest of 2025.
Rookie Tyler Locklear, who has struggled to find his footing, seems to be on track to get most of the first base playing time as Arizona's young core continues to be faced with opportunity.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Ryan Thompson Nearing Return
The right-handed sidewinding veteran has been down with a scapular strain since July 6. It's been a lengthy recovery process, but he's looked sharp in two rehab appearances with the Triple-A Reno Aces thus far.
Thompson has pitched two scoreless innings, allowing one hit while recording a strikeout and inducing a routine ground ball double play.
On September 1, MLB rosters will expand, opening the door for Thompson to return without sending anyone else out.
As much as Arizona's bullpen has been solid in recent games, facing some of the toughest MLB lineups in Milwaukee and Los Angeles, Thompson could bring some needed veteran depth to a group that has similarly grown younger over the course of 2025.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte Battling Arm Fatigue
It doesn't appear to be a serious issue for Marte, who's been serving as Arizona's DH for the past two games.
Marte walked three times on Friday night, then went 1-for-3 with a single on Saturday. Arizona would likely rather keep Marte healthy than push him to play defense, especially considering the logjam of infield talent.
Jordan Lawlar, Blaze Alexander and Ildemaro Vargas are all capable of filling in at second.